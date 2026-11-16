Eight years on, Chennai-Bengaluru highway expansion work continues to crawl

CHENNAI: The delay in completing the 34.5-km six-laning of Sriperumbudur-Karaipettai section of Chennai-Bengaluru highway, launched eight years ago, continues to cause severe hardship to commuters. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has missed several deadlines for the project and has so far only completed eight of the 17 planned flyovers, bridges and vehicular underpasses along the stretch. NHAI has now set August 2027 as the revised deadline for completing the project.

The existing 15 m wide carriageway narrows to 7.5 m, with traffic diverted to service lanes on either side for nearly 3.5 km to facilitate the construction of vehicular underpasses at Mambakkam and near Sipcot in Sriperumbudur. As a result, vehicles take nearly 60 to 90 minutes to cover the 10 km stretch between Sriperumbudur and Sunguvarchathiram.

Commuters said the prolonged construction work had been causing severe hardship despite the highway being tolled. The situation worsens during weekends and festival seasons when the traffic volume increases. During the recent Deepavali festival, vehicles were stranded in queues stretching up to 9 km between Sunguvarchathiram and Sriperumbudur from November 5 to 10, with congestion persisting throughout the day.

Officials from the NHAI’s Kancheepuram project unit said vehicular underpasses and flyovers at Sunguvarchathiram East and West, Santhavellore, Senthamangalam, Rajakulam, Vedal, Anna Cancer Institute and Ponnerikarai junctions have been completed and opened to traffic.