Leading by listening: The Kindness Foundation's two-day session brings solutions to children's problems

A troubled 15-year-old’s grades were slipping. They were growing distant at home, were being cyberbullied. Their cry for help to a teacher remained unanswered, they began struggling with substance abuse, and were diagnosed with depression. Despite being offered professional help, their reluctance to accept help ended in a suicide attempt.
This hypothetical case was read aloud to set the stage at The NextGen Forum, hosted by The Kindness Foundation, on Saturday at Taj Coromandel. What followed was a cross-examination of four expert witnesses — Dr Saranya Jaikumar, educational psychologist, TN Child Rights Commission; Dr Zirak Marker, child, adolescent, and family psychiatrist; Sankarraj Subramanian, cybercrime investigator; and Sunil Kumar, IPS officer — by the prosecution, SBS Raman, lawyer, and defence counsel, Yash Chokhani, a law student. Justice (retd) Prabha Sridevan presided over the trial, and the audience acted as the jury.
The mock trial pertained to examining whom to assign accountability to for the child’s state: is it the family, the school, doctors and counsellors, or the wider system encompassing law and order and the community itself? Each expert opened up a newer perspective. This activity borrowed from the topics that were put into focus by around 250 school students on day 1 of the two-day conclave.
Ashwath Bharath moderated a cross sectoral panel discussion with speakers Ratheesh Krishnan, ecosystem builder and director, SPI Edge, Antara Sarkar, founder, Sunday Class, and Kaamya Karthikeyan, mountaineer. They discussed the need for parents to offer partnership along with exposure and the requirement for all educators to become those whom students can truly depend on in the absence of parental support.
This was followed by a soulful reading of letters by Ekavali Khanna, actor. The notes were penned anonymously by parents grappling with the pain of letting go and children expressing what they might otherwise never find the courage to tell their parents.
As the afternoon wore on, The Kindness Foundation’s founder, Mahima Poddar, discussed the topic ‘“I’m fine” – listening for what hasn’t been said’ with Dr Zirak. “Broadly, each mental health concern will have its own symptoms. Parents, however, need to look out for changes in their wards, personality-wise. Look for psychomotor slowing down, changes in sleeping patterns, appetite changes, emotional dysregulation led by irritability or anger,” he said, recommending that adolescents be directed to professional help by primary caregivers and educators.
Dr Shriram Nene, the marquee speaker, joined the valedictory ceremony. The clinical practitioner and author urged youngsters to nurture a healthier lifestyle. “What I have learnt is that no matter how hard we work, you cannot undo 20-30 years of bad living… So I thought to myself, ‘What can I give to my patients to help them to avoid coming to the operating room table?’,” he said.
That thought led him to pen his new book ‘21 Days to Good Health’. Noting that health can slip through the cracks during adolescent troubles today, he urged youngsters to find the balance between education and life while maintaining good health.
Antara Pandit from the non-profit noted that the key discussions from this event will find a place in a white paper that The Kindness Foundation is looking to publish in the summer of 2027.