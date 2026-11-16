Leading by listening: The Kindness Foundation's two-day session brings solutions to children's problems

A troubled 15-year-old’s grades were slipping. They were growing distant at home, were being cyberbullied. Their cry for help to a teacher remained unanswered, they began struggling with substance abuse, and were diagnosed with depression. Despite being offered professional help, their reluctance to accept help ended in a suicide attempt.

This hypothetical case was read aloud to set the stage at The NextGen Forum, hosted by The Kindness Foundation, on Saturday at Taj Coromandel. What followed was a cross-examination of four expert witnesses — Dr Saranya Jaikumar, educational psychologist, TN Child Rights Commission; Dr Zirak Marker, child, adolescent, and family psychiatrist; Sankarraj Subramanian, cybercrime investigator; and Sunil Kumar, IPS officer — by the prosecution, SBS Raman, lawyer, and defence counsel, Yash Chokhani, a law student. Justice (retd) Prabha Sridevan presided over the trial, and the audience acted as the jury.