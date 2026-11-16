Sanitary worker falls to death in tank at Avadi sewage treatment plant

CHENNAI: A 44-year-old contract sanitation worker slipped and fell to his death in an underground tank at the Avadi corporation’s sewage treatment plant (STP) on Saturday, the police said.

Selvam of Pattabiram was on duty at the Sabi Nagar Extension in Muthapudupet on Saturday. Around 11 am, he consumed breakfast provided to plant workers and excused himself to attend to nature’s call. Within moments, they heard him scream and ran to the rear of the plant, where they found him struggling in the underground tank storing treated sewage.

While other workers pulled him out and took him to the Avadi government general hospital, he was declared brought dead. The body was sent to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for postmortem and a case of unnatural death was registered. “As per initial inquiries, we do not suspect any foul play. Selvam was walking close to the tank and accidentally slipped into the tank,” a senior police official said.

A corporation official told TNIE that a departmental inquiry is under way and the next course of action will be decided as per its findings.