TN cops suspended for implicating man in fake case

CHENNAI: A woman inspector attached to the Thirumangalam AWPS and a constable were suspended on Sunday after allegations surfaced that they accepted a bribe of Rs 5 lakh to implicate a city youth in a Pocso case at the behest of a man who was rejected by the youth’s sister.

The allegations surfaced during the interrogation of a man, Suresh Kanna (40), who was arrested in Neyveli for allegedly cheating people by posing as a 25-year-old on matrimonial websites.

Police said he had approached a woman who had rejected his proposal. In retaliation, he allegedly decided to target her brother and paid middlemen Rs 5 lakh to have him implicated in a Pocso case.

In August, the Thirumangalam AWPS registered a case against the youth following a complaint from a 17-year-old girl who alleged that he had misbehaved with her at a mall. Inspector Vijayalakshmi had registered a Pocso Act case against the youth.

However, his arrest was put on hold following the circulation of a video purportedly showing complainant in intoxicated and abusing people in public, police sources said.During questioning, Suresh Kanna allegedly disclosed his role in orchestrating the case. Following which Vijayalakshmi and constable Vasantha Raja were placed under suspension.