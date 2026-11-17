Thirukachur, near Singaperumal Koil, is home to two important Siva temples. One is the well-known Kachapeshwarar temple, which is a Padal Petra Sthalam (a temple that has received the encomiums of the Nayanmars, or important Siva devotees) since Sundaramurti Nayanar visited it in the 8th century C.E. and the other is the Marundeeshwarar or Oushadishwara (Siva as the God of Medicine) temple.
According to the traditional lore of this place, a portion of the Sanjeevi hill that Hanuman carried fell here, and the area around this temple is slightly elevated. Even the mud in the vicinity is said to have curative powers (manne marundu in Tamil). Although it is not a Padal Petra Sthalam, it is said that Sundaramurti Nayanar visited this temple also.
The entrance is on the south through an unfinished gopuram, on entering which is a twelve-pillared mandapam with many sculptures. This leads to the west-facing sanctum enshrining the Siva Linga worshipped as Marundeeshwarar, the presiding deity. The devakoshtas (niches) on the outer walls of this shrine have the images of Durga, Brahma, Vishnu, Dakshinamurti, and Ganesha. In this temple, Goddess Parvati is worshipped as Irulneeki Amman or Andakara Nivarani in a west-facing sanctum. It is said that these two sanctums face Thiruvannamalai, the famous temple-town of Annamalaiyar (Arunachaleshwara) and Unnamulai Amman (Apitakuchambal).
It is when the famous Karthikai Deepam is lit in Thiruvannamalai that the lamp is lit in the Marundeeshwarar temple in Thirukachur too. Just as in Thiruvannamalai, Girivalam (circumambulation around the hill) during Pournami (full moon) is done with great devotion around this temple also, and the distance covered is about three and a half kilometres.
The image of Chandikeshwara (Chaturmukha Chandikeshwara) in this temple is unique, as this deity has four heads (like Brahma), rarely seen in temples. Abhishekam with honey is a special ritual for this deity. Sanctums for Kala Bhairava, Jnana Ganapathi, and Navagraha are situated in the prakaram (circumambulatory passage). A small step-well is seen near the sanctum for Irulneeki Amman, while the sthala vriksham (sacred tree) is the pala maram (jackfruit tree), which is behind the main shrine.
There are only a few inscriptions in this temple. An epigraph found on a pillar in front of the central shrine belonging to the Chola era of the 12th century C.E. gives the name of the person who constructed the steps of this temple. A 15th-century inscription of the Vijayanagara ruler Saluva Narasingaraya discovered on the south and east walls of the main shrine record that a new village named Marundukkunadayapuram was founded on the hill at Thirukachur for the merit of this king and his subordinate Nagama Nayaka.
Thirukachur is about 50 km from Chennai and approximately 3 km from Singaperumal Koil