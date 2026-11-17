Thirukachur, near Singaperumal Koil, is home to two important Siva temples. One is the well-known Kachapeshwarar temple, which is a Padal Petra Sthalam (a temple that has received the encomiums of the Nayanmars, or important Siva devotees) since Sundaramurti Nayanar visited it in the 8th century C.E. and the other is the Marundeeshwarar or Oushadishwara (Siva as the God of Medicine) temple.

According to the traditional lore of this place, a portion of the Sanjeevi hill that Hanuman carried fell here, and the area around this temple is slightly elevated. Even the mud in the vicinity is said to have curative powers (manne marundu in Tamil). Although it is not a Padal Petra Sthalam, it is said that Sundaramurti Nayanar visited this temple also.