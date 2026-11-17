CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation will set up free public toilets at 433 more locations across the city, adding 1,530 toilet seats to its existing network. Facilities at 853 locations, with 7,644 seats, are already open to the public, while construction is under way at another 193. In all, the project covers 1,479 locations with 10,444 seats across the city’s 15 zones.

The toilets are being built under the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) model and will be free to use, according to a release from the city corporation.

The sites were picked after field surveys in busy and densely populated areas, and the facilities have been designed with ventilation, lighting and protection from rain and sun, with provisions for accessibility and safety of senior citizens, persons with disabilities, children and transgender persons.

Each toilet will have a dedicated staff member for cleaning and maintenance. The workers are given safety equipment, including gloves, masks and footwear, and trained in safety protocols, chemical handling and personal hygiene.

QR codes at the facilities let users file feedback and complaints, which will be tracked and addressed within a stipulated timeframe, with users getting updates on the status.

The corporation said it would keep adding toilets at places like parks and burial grounds based on public demand, as part of its efforts to end open defecation, urination and to protect public health.

On Sunday, GCC Commissioner G S Sameeran made a surprise inspection of the toilets at Anna Nagar Tower Park. He also planted a sapling in the park, where the corporation plans to plant 50 in all.