What is the science behind the 21-day approach?

Twenty-one days is always the habit-forming arc that people quote. Maxwell Maltz, a plastic surgeon in the 1960s, in his papers had written about how it took 21 days for his patients to recognise that their faces had changed. But the truth is, it isn’t a reality. The idea of 21 days to form a new habit comes from two reasons: One is that 21 days is an accepted standard, and it alluded to this habit formation arc. And the second is that within 21 days, you can start to see some changes in your nutrition, sleep, energy, health, and movement.

We now know more about health and fitness than ever before, have great access to medical information, and yet lifestyle diseases continue to rise. Where are we going wrong?

While we know more about health, the issue is that our lives have become way more complex. We consume more energy-dense food. We’re not necessarily understanding that we need to match what we eat to how we live. Then comes peer pressure. You see something on Instagram, and think that’s the way to go; it’s not necessarily so. And so what we need to do is relearn what habits need to be part of our lifestyle. That was the whole point of the five pillars and the 21 days of training to understand yourself at the medical level. We need to empower patients early and often. Give them the ability to take care of themselves and give the doctors the ability to recognise things earlier in the disease process. When that happens, everything changes.