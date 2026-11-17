The exhibition, part of Sahmat’s 37th anniversary celebrations, takes the pamphlet — parcha in Hindi — as both its subject and its medium. It invited 100 artists to think about how ideas can be translated into accessible, compelling messages that travel beyond the exhibition premises. What emerged is not merely a collection of artworks, but an exploration of the possibilities of political communication at a time when public discourse is often reduced to noise.

Artist Aban Raza, the curator, explains that the impulse behind the project came from the events unfolding in Palestine. “When we tried to organise a protest in Delhi in support of Palestine, there was a lot of noise around it (the genocide) because of the Godi media and their reports. The narrative was mostly for the one bombing and destroying Palestine. So, we realised that if we went on the streets to distribute a pamphlet, it would cut off the noise,” she says. The notion of distribution “made more sense to be engaging with as opposed to what was happening on the news, on social media, on the whole blame game on what happened on October 7, 2023,” she adds.