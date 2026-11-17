CHENNAI: A biker died after a garland thrown on to the road during a funeral procession got entangled in his bike’s wheel on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Suresh Vasudevan (30) of Thirumullaivoyal.

Sources said after the garland got stuck in the wheel, the biker lost control over the vehicle and rammed it into an autorickshaw parked along the roadside near the Arikkambedu gas station.

The passersby rushed him to Avadi Government Hospital, where he was declared dead. The Avadi Traffic Investigation Wing has registered a case.

In another incident, Kishore Kumar (21) of Perambur died after his two-wheeler collided with an autorickshaw on ICF Loco Works Road. He suffered severe head injuries and was initially taken to Periyar Nagar Government Hospital before being shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, where he died despite treatment. The police have registered a case and are searching for the autorickshaw driver who is absconding.

Meanwhile, Murugan (25), a native of Kallakurichi, died after the motorcycle on which he was travelling with his colleague Santhosh (20) collided with a garbage truck on Thoraipakkam Radial Road. The garbage truck, which was proceeding ahead of them, suddenly turned left, causing the motorcycle to crash into it.

Both men sustained injuries and were taken to Tambaram Government Hospital before being shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Murugan succumbed to his injuries on Monday. The Pallikaranai Traffic Investigation Wing police have registered a case and are questioning the truck driver, Chinna (45) of Chromepet.