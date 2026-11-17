CHENNAI: A man was seriously injured after a four-member gang allegedly attacked him with machetes and other weapons following an argument over repeated honking in Pattinapakkam on Sunday night.

The police have arrested four persons, identified as Sanjay, Santhosh, Rahul and Vijay in connection with the incident. The video of the incident is being circulated in the social media.

The victim, Neelakandan of Srinivasapuram who works for a car maintenance service company, was sitting on his two-wheeler near his house on Sunday evening when Sanjay, who was riding past him, repeatedly honked.

When Neelakandan questioned him, an argument broke out. Sanjay allegedly threatened to kill him and his family before leaving.

Around 11 pm, Sanjay returned with three of his associates armed with weapons.

The gang allegedly threatened residents and dragged Neelakandan out of his house before hacking him. Two others who tried to intervene were also injured.

Neelakandan was admitted to Royapettah Government Hospital with injuries. He is stable and out of danger, the police said.