CHENNAI: A 12-year-old girl, who was inadvertently kidnapped from Guduvanchery in Chennai after a man stole her parents’ car in which she had been sleeping, was rescued at Sirkazhi, roughly 200 kilometres away, in the early hours of Monday.

Sirkazhi police sources said the girl, a Class 6 student, escaped after she alerted a bus conductor about her abduction when the suspect stopped the vehicle near the Sirkazhi bus stand to get her something to make her stop crying. Local residents and autorickshaw drivers came to the girl’s rescue; however, the suspect fled the spot with the car, abandoning the girl at the bus stand.

According to Guduvanchery police, the girl and her parents, after returning to Chennai from their hometown, Kamuthi in Sivaganga district, around 11.15 pm on Sunday night, parked the car outside a cloud kitchen they have been running near Guduvanchery.

The girl was asleep and the parents left the vehicle running, with AC on and one of the rear windows lowered, and entered the premises. The suspect allegedly unlocked the car and drove away without realising the girl was asleep inside. When the parents found the vehicle missing, they lodged a complaint with the police, who pored over CCTV camera footage and FASTag transactions to trace the suspect.

Around 3 am on Monday, the girl woke up and started crying after realising that a stranger was driving the car, and subsequently, the man stopped the car in Sirkazhi. When he got out to visit a shop, she escaped.

Later, the parents arrived at the Sirkazhi AWPS and took their child home. Police have ruled out physical and sexual assault, and intensified the search to trace the suspect and the car. No separate kidnapping case has been registered so far.