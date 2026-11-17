On most days, we are told not to leave things to chance. From a young age, we are taught to plan, calculate, strategise, save, and prepare. We are told that success comes from hard work, careful choices, and prudent decisions. And then during Deepavali, lamps are lit and Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity, is welcomed. In many homes, a pack of cards or a game of dice also appears on the table. Why is it that Indians, who are so cautious about everything else, bring this concept of luck and chance to the table on one of the most important festivals?

It’s not so complicated. We do seek prosperity, but there is also the understanding that fortune can be fickle. One throw of the dice, one stroke of bad luck, can bring things crashing to the ground. Perhaps that is why on a festival associated with prosperity, we deliberately introduce luck and chance.