On most days, we are told not to leave things to chance. From a young age, we are taught to plan, calculate, strategise, save, and prepare. We are told that success comes from hard work, careful choices, and prudent decisions. And then during Deepavali, lamps are lit and Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity, is welcomed. In many homes, a pack of cards or a game of dice also appears on the table. Why is it that Indians, who are so cautious about everything else, bring this concept of luck and chance to the table on one of the most important festivals?
It’s not so complicated. We do seek prosperity, but there is also the understanding that fortune can be fickle. One throw of the dice, one stroke of bad luck, can bring things crashing to the ground. Perhaps that is why on a festival associated with prosperity, we deliberately introduce luck and chance.
Long before cards, Indians played dice. Our gods and kings played, too. The Rigveda contains the remarkable ‘Gambler’s Hymn’, a lament about the seductive and destructive power of dice. The gambler knows what the dice are doing to him, resolves to stop, and yet returns when he hears them rattle on the board. And then there is the catastrophic game in the Mahabharata, in which Yudhishthira stakes and loses his kingdom and much more.
Dice also appear in a very different setting in the Rajasuya, the ancient royal consecration ceremony, where a ritual dice game formed part of the proceedings and was arranged so that the king-to-be won. There are also long-standing stories and artistic representations of Shiva and Parvati playing dice.
This probably also tells us something about the way we have understood Lakshmi and prosperity. She is the goddess of wealth and prosperity. But there’s something far more subtle: our awareness that prosperity is not always entirely within human control. Effort, skill, and hard work matter, but there is still an element of chance.
In the years I have spent researching traditional games, this is something that has always fascinated me.
In a strategy game, when we win, we can congratulate ourselves because we made the clever move, planned ahead, and outwitted our opponent. But a dice game is indifferent. It is a great leveller. Age, status, wealth, and intelligence don’t matter. And for a few minutes in this game, fortune redistributes itself randomly.
Perhaps that is why the element of chance on Deepavali day is more interesting than it first appears. For those who have prosperity, it is a reminder that their luck can turn. For those who don’t, it gives hope that one day it could be theirs. And while gambling cannot be condoned or romanticised, the annual encounter with chance contains another, quieter reminder — that there are things in life we can’t control.
That is why the dice and the cards sit so comfortably beside the Deepavali lamp: one reminds us of what is in our hands, and the other of what is not.