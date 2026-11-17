The medium of information has evolved over centuries, but the pamphlet has long been one of the most accessible tools of political communication. In India’s political history, it has been an enduring instrument of dissent and mobilisation. Distributed at public gatherings, it has carried political demands, mobilised workers, challenged authority, and taken ideas beyond the confines of institutions.
While the purpose of pamphlets changed with evolving technology, this historically significant form of communication is one that the Safdar Hashmi Memorial Trust (SAHMAT) is revisiting and reimagining through an artists’ exhibition, ‘Parcha: Voicing the Political’. Displayed at Asian College of Journalism, it is dedicated to the late Sitaram Yechury, former general secretary of the Communist Party of India.
The exhibition, part of Sahmat’s 37th anniversary celebrations, takes the pamphlet — parcha in Hindi — as both its subject and its medium. It invited 100 artists to think about how ideas can be translated into accessible, compelling messages that travel beyond the exhibition premises. What emerged is not merely a collection of artworks, but an exploration of the possibilities of political communication at a time when public discourse is often reduced to noise.
Artist Aban Raza, the curator, explains that the impulse behind the project came from the events unfolding in Palestine. “When we tried to organise a protest in Delhi in support of Palestine, there was a lot of noise around it (the genocide) because of the Godi media and their reports. The narrative was mostly for the one bombing and destroying Palestine. So, we realised that if we went on the streets to distribute a pamphlet, it would cut off the noise,” she says. The notion of distribution “made more sense to be engaging with as opposed to what was happening on the news, on social media, on the whole blame game on what happened on October 7, 2023,” she adds.
Through this display, the pamphlet has reclaimed its purpose of political messaging. Rather than prescribing a theme, the organisers encouraged participants to identify an issue they felt strongly about and explore how it could be translated into the language of a pamphlet.
The resulting works displayed at the exhibition — open to the public till December 20 — take varied approaches. A pamphlet-sized booklet of pictures clicked during the 2019 CAA protests and 2020 farmers’ protest in Delhi by Akshay Kapoor and Deepesh Sangtani, Shreya Malhotra’s ‘Visit Delhi’ poster that takes a dig at the worsening pollution control and the politics — ‘guaranteeing inequality, trending oppression, and farce justice system’, Ita Mehr’s ‘Women of Shaheen Bagh’, among others. There were no submissions from Tamil Nadu.
The organisers see value in keeping conversations alive and creating spaces where artists can use their art to raise much-needed questions. The exhibition’s accompanying note also suggests that such ideas exist and eventually must be set in motion. People must be persuaded, collective energies mobilised, and causes carried forward.
They hope for the project to move beyond the exhibition space. The plan is to produce multiple copies of the works and identify organisations, movements, and individuals who can take them to their respective communities. “If somebody is talking about, say, an environmental cause, and we have that parcha (artwork), we contact them and give them the parcha to be distributed amongst their workers, participants, or audience,” shares Aban.
The exhibition is only the beginning. A parcha, after all, is truly meant to be circulated, read, and passed on. Its life cannot be limited to the walls of a gallery.
Parcha: Voicing the Political is an ongoing project. To send in your entries, write to sahmat8@yahoo.com or abanraza@gmail.com