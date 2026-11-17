CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TNRERA) has directed the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) to refund excess money collected from a homebuyer for an HIG (High Income Group) flat at Sholinganallur and execute the sale deed without imposing any further demands.

In a recent order, the authority also directed TNHB to register the Sholinganallur project with TNRERA, failing which it would face a penalty under Section 59(1) of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, for non-registration.

The case concerns a flat allotted to a homebuyer under TNHB’s Self Financing Scheme (SFS). The complainant had initially paid Rs 50,000 towards the application and subsequently paid Rs 60.10 lakh, including Rs 1.5 lakh towards covered car parking. Possession was handed over in March 2018, but the sale deed remained unexecuted even after the full payment.

TNHB later demanded an additional Rs 9.28 lakh, claiming a balance amount under the hire purchase scheme, as per the complaint.

However, TNRERA held the allotment had been treated as a self-financing scheme by the board itself and that it could not subsequently reclassify the transaction as hire purchase and demand additional payment. The authority also found TNHB’s own records showed the final SFS price as `57.52 lakh, against which the complainant had already paid Rs 60.10 lakh. It directed the board to refund the excess amount along with applicable interest.

Further, as only open parking was allotted instead of the covered car parking for which Rs 1.5 lakh had been collected, TNHB was directed to refund the remaining Rs 50,000 after adjusting Rs 1 lakh towards the open parking space.