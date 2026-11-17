As much as vacations are about striking destinations off bucket-lists, there is always a mandatory pitstop at a souvenir shop to pick up magnets, decorative art, miniatures of local monuments, or a postcard. Travellers have always found ways to bring home a piece of the places they visit. For Tamil Nadu travellers, however, the memories are now taking a more distinctive form of keepsake — with a passport that gets stamped at post offices across the state.
Launched on October 26 by the Tamil Nadu Postal Circle, the Philately Passport brings together travel, heritage, and philately, inviting people to visit designated post offices across the state and collect Permanent Pictorial Cancellations (PPCs) along with a stamp of choice. With 58 locations featured in the passport, it offers a different way to explore the state.
Naveenraj D, a YouTuber who came across the initiative on the India Post website, says that the passport is an extension of his interest in collecting travel memorabilia. “I’ve already visited about twenty locations previously, but I intend to revisit them to collect the cancellations as it’s a whole new experience! For every place I visit, I plan to create reels to explore what each location has to offer and share that as content,” he adds.
Renewing interest
For 46-year-old philatelist Rajagopal TD, the appeal of the passport lies in the stories behind the cancellations. “Collecting these cancellations is not merely about obtaining an impression in a collection. Understanding the story behind each cancellation and sharing that knowledge with others is equally important,” he says.
He has previously collected passports issued by the Tamil Nadu Postal Circle, including the Navagraha Temples Philatelic Passport (issued in September 2023) and the Chennai Heritage Buildings Philatelic Passport (issued in January 2025), as well as the Karnataka Philately Passport (issued in January 2025). The latest initiative, he believes, “would attract people beyond the traditional philatelic community, including travellers, bikers, youngsters, and social media enthusiasts”.
Rajagopal also recalls the enthusiasm surrounding the initiative’s release. Having followed the response to Karnataka’s Philately Passport, he anticipated considerable interest in Tamil Nadu too. On October 25, he received information that enthusiasts were travelling from distant places, including Mangaluru, and were prepared to stand in queue from the previous night. A few collectors decided to arrive later to give those travelling long distances the first opportunity.
The distribution began at 10 am, and Rajagopal’s token number was 76. The wait turned into an opportunity to interact with fellow enthusiasts, including collectors from other cities. “Since several people present were new to philately, I also had an opportunity to explain what a philatelic passport is, what PPCs are, how cancellations are collected, and how one can pursue this hobby,” he says.
He collected his first cancellation at the Philatelic Bureau itself, depicting the Warwick Electric Theatre, a heritage building dating back to 1913, described as first of its kind in South India.
Addition to familiar hobbies
Sathiskumar Rajendran, a wildlife researcher and conservationist associated with the Endangered Wildlife and Environmental Trust (EWET), has been interested in collecting coins and postage stamps since childhood. He was immediately drawn to the concept of connecting philately with tourism and heritage. “For me, collecting stamps is the motivation to travel, while discovering the destination is the real reward,” he says.
Based in Thanjavur, he chose to begin his collection at the Head Post Office there, with a cancellation featuring the iconic Brihadeeswarar Temple. Having collected cancellations from 13 locations, he has covered all the participating post offices across the Cauvery Delta region. His next travel plans include Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli, where he hopes to explore the historical, cultural, and natural attractions. “I believe that this initiative can particularly create an interest among students and younger generations in history, geography, philately, culture, and tourism. From an environmental perspective, I also feel that destinations associated with wetlands, biodiversity, and natural ecosystems can receive greater public attention through responsible travel,” he says.
The initiative also holds a deeply personal significance for participants who have been a regular at a philatelic bureau and post offices across the state. One such person is C Jayasowbarnika, whose father worked with the postal department.
Having purchased her passport from the Anna Road Philately Bureau, she plans to cover Chennai’s 16 locations over weekends before travelling to the Madurai region in December. “We should explore these places and learn about them ourselves. Our elders might have told us a lot about our heritage, but experiencing it first-hand makes it even more meaningful. With the passport, I hope to undertake solo travels, discover new places, and understand local culture and heritage,” she asserts.
Passing down to the next gen
Jayasowbarnika observes that the appeal also extends to families looking to introduce children to travel and collecting. “Many of my friends have gifted the Philately Passport to their children, and I was very happy to see that. When children receive something like this, they might also start exploring and learning about our culture and heritage.”
Concurring, Divya Aravind, a family travel content creator, says that she purchased two copies of the passport — one to share with her partner, Aravind, and another exclusively for their daughter. “Rather than just taking her along on our travels, we wanted her to have something of her own to look forward to,” she says.
With the intention of making their daughter experience the excitement of visiting these destinations, collecting stamps, and completing it herself, Divya adds, “I feel initiatives like these can encourage children to explore beyond their usual surroundings, learn about history and heritage, and develop an interest in things like stamp collecting.”
Looking to purchase the passport in Chennai? Visit Chennai General Post Office (GPO), Park Town or Philatelic Bureau, Anna Road Head Post Office on working days. Remember to carry exact change of `650 in cash; UPI or cards will not be accepted. Sale of the Tamil Nadu Philately Passport is strictly subject to stock availability.
Planning to collect all the cancellations? Here are pointers from Sathiskumar and Rajagopal:
Check before you travel: Identify participating post offices, confirm cancellation availability, and check working hours. Some branch post offices function only until 2 pm.
Plan your route: Group nearby destinations into one trip to save time and travel expenses. Use available maps to identify participating locations and plan your journey.
Keep a time buffer: Set aside at least 3-4 hours at each destination, as the concerned official may be unavailable or the cachet may not be working. If possible, contact the concerned post office in advance.
Carry your own stamps: Purchase suitable postage stamps from a nearby Philatelic Bureau beforehand, as not all post offices stock commemorative stamps.
Make it more memorable: Carry postcards, envelopes, or other postal articles to collect cancellations. You can also have them posted to your home or friends.
Look for the right impression: Where possible, match the pictorial cancellation with a relevant commemorative stamp and ensure the date and design are clearly visible.
Document your trail: Maintain a record of the places visited and cancellations collected. Take time to explore the history, culture, and natural attractions of each destination.
Don’t treat this as a race to complete the passport. Enjoy the journey, explore the place, and understand the story behind each cancellation.
Not just for the wanderlust!
Do you feel that the Philately Passport is only for avid travellers? Think again. Thrity-year-old Divya, a scrapbook and journal enthusiast, says, “There is something special about philately, Postcrossing, and collecting physical souvenirs in a world where everything is becoming digital and AI-generated. Even pamphlets and printed memorabilia are slowly disappearing. That’s why this Philately Passport feels so precious to me.” She adds that even if she is not keen on travelling to all the destinations herself, she plans to send her passport along with a travelling friend to collect the cancellations. Perhaps, the passport need not always be a means to explore new places; it can also be a means for those who find joy in preserving tangible memories.