As much as vacations are about striking destinations off bucket-lists, there is always a mandatory pitstop at a souvenir shop to pick up magnets, decorative art, miniatures of local monuments, or a postcard. Travellers have always found ways to bring home a piece of the places they visit. For Tamil Nadu travellers, however, the memories are now taking a more distinctive form of keepsake — with a passport that gets stamped at post offices across the state.

Launched on October 26 by the Tamil Nadu Postal Circle, the Philately Passport brings together travel, heritage, and philately, inviting people to visit designated post offices across the state and collect Permanent Pictorial Cancellations (PPCs) along with a stamp of choice. With 58 locations featured in the passport, it offers a different way to explore the state.