CHENNAI: The Chennai Press Club on Tuesday condemned the police for preventing journalists from covering CM Vijay’s visit to his camp office at the Podhigai complex on Greenways Road in Chennai. The incident took place a day after the CM had greeted journalists on National Press Day, on Monday.

The Press Club said similar incidents had become frequent during official events attended by the CM. Journalists who went to the complex to cover the visit were denied entry by the police. When they contacted an official from the Department of Information and Public Relations, they were told that they could not enter the premises but could cover the event from outside.

The journalists and video journalists then stood behind the barricades placed by the police on the opposite side of the road. However, ACP (Mylapore) P Thanaselvam allegedly asked them to leave the spot. When they questioned why they were being prevented from covering the visit, the police did not give any explanation.

The press club said preventing journalists from performing their duties amounted to denying press freedom guaranteed by the Constitution.

The club demanded immediate action against the ACP and other police personnel involved.

When contacted, senior police officers said they are looking into the matter.