What does it mean to be free?

Are we ever, truly, ourselves?

Is happiness all but a choice?

What makes life meaningful?

Tomorrow, if society were to strip you of all expectations, who would you choose to be?

It is almost World Philosophy Day (November 19), but not all of us sit with these questions. It is not always because we may be afraid of the answers we might uncover, but also because we often find ourselves too caught up in our lives to pause and reflect.

Not children though, especially younger ones. They are brimming with questions about God, death, happiness, societal structure, law and punishment, and more. But adults often find quick-fix solutions to nip the conversation in the bud. Instead, what if we let them sit with these philosophical questions? What if we present them with such questions to ponder over, discuss with peers, learn to agree, learn to disagree; all in a controlled and nurturing environment?