CHENNAI: A 38-year-old man was killed and his wife injured after a tipper lorry rear-ended their two-wheeler in Tiruvallur on Monday. Police are investigating whether a wedding banner that fell on the road due to the strong winds may have caused the couple to lose their balance moments before the crash.

The deceased, K Senchaiah, was a resident of Irular Colony in Kanchipadi village near Kanakammachatram. He and his wife S Renuka (34), a daily wage labourer, made a living selling handmade items. Police said the a tipper lorry rammed their two-wheeler at Pondavakkam. The two were thrown onto the road and severely injured while the driver allegedly fled.

Renuka was rushed to the Government Hospital in Tiruvallur. Senchaiah succumbed to his injuries. Renuka was treated and discharged on Tuesday.

Police suspect that the truck crashed into the two-wheeler when it swerved or slowed down to avoid hitting the banner and was run over.

A few eyewitnesses had seen the banner, approximately 8 ft tall, which was erected on the road, fall before the couple arrived at the scene.

Based on a complaint from Renuka’s brother, police registered a case against the lorry driver under BNS section 106(1) and have launched a search.