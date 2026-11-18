CHENNAI: The man who stole the car with a 12-year-old girl sleeping inside from Guduvanchery was arrested from Palladam in Tiruppur district on Tuesday. The suspect has been identified as Raj Mohan (46), a native of Cuddalore. He has allegedly been suffering from psycological issues.

Preliminary investigation found his intention was just to steal the car and not to abduct the girl, as he was unaware of her presence. Raj Mohan (46) has been working as a driver and staying with a friend near Potheri.

He drove away with the car when it was left outside the cloud kitchen run by the girl’s parents near Guduvanchery. The parents had left the car engine running with the AC as the girl was sleeping inside.

The girl woke up around 3 am and realised that a stranger was driving the car. When the suspect stopped at a bus stand in Sirkazhi around 4.30 am, she escaped from the vehicle and alerted a bus conductor. Local residents came to her rescue.

The police said the Raj Mohan abandoned the car near Cuddalore after the girl escaped and boarded a bus to reach Palladam area, from where he was subsequently traced and arrested. The stolen car was also recovered.

Sources said the accused had previous cases involving assault and public nuisance.

Preliminary inquiries ruled out sexual assault or harassment of the girl. They also said the suspect had neither attempted to sell the stolen car nor appeared to have a clear idea of what to do with it after stealing it.