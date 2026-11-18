CHENNAI: The state government has sanctioned rs 45.5 crore to prepare a comprehensive master plan for the expanded 5,904 sq.km Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA) and integrate it with the Third Master Plan being prepared for the existing 1,189 sq.km CMA.

During the Budget released in August, the finance minister had announced Rs 25 crore would be sanctioned to prepare a comprehensive master plan for CMA. The government has now accorded administrative sanction for Rs 45.5 crore to implement the scheme.

According to a government order (GO) issued by the Housing and Urban Development Department on November 11, the expanded CMA comprises three categories: the existing CMDA planning area of 1,189 sq km; 1,617 sq km covered by local planning areas under the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP); and 3,098 sq km that remains outside any planning area.

The expansion of CMA in 2022 brought contiguous areas in Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Ranipet districts within its boundaries. The order notes that the expanded region has diverse economic and environmental characteristics and is linked to the existing CMA through employment, housing, transportation, infrastructure and natural resources.