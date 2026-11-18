Praveen Dante, gelatiere at Ciacco, says that the flavour had long been requested. “We have a community-driven approach to designing all our flavours and since Cerelac was highly requested and Children’s Day was approaching, we primarily introduced Cerelac gelato for adults.” Owing to occasional monsoon showers and spreading viral infections, the brand decided to introduce warm and cold Cerelac milk in cups. “Some customers jokingly said ‘Oh, at this pace you’ll end up serving the milk in feeding bottles!’, and that just stuck with us,” he shares.

Beyond going viral for its taste, the frothed dairy drink is trending for how it is being served by the café — in plastic feeding bottles (limited to 100 bottles a day) that come with a soft silicone nipple end, made specifically for children transitioning from breastfeeding, and, alternatively, in a cup.

Last weekend, the stretch of Anna Salai that cuts into Teynampet saw unusual traffic, as large numbers of people flocked to try the new treat. Netizens even reported a wait time of one to two hours.