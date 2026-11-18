CHENNAI: The wetland bird enclosures at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur will reopen to visitors on Wednesday, after two consecutive rounds of laboratory tests returned negative for avian influenza, zoo authorities said on Tuesday.

Access to the enclosures had been temporarily restricted after avian influenza was detected among birds. The restriction was imposed as a precautionary measure in accordance with prescribed protocols.

According to a statement issued by the zoo director, samples from the affected bird group were collected in two rounds, separated by 15 days, and sent to the ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal. Both rounds of testing returned negative for the avian influenza virus.

The zoo said all the birds were healthy and active during the restriction period.

As part of the precautionary measures, the zoo intensified sanitation and disinfection, enforced biosecurity protocols and maintained regular veterinary monitoring under the One Health approach.

Medical screening was also conducted on October 22 for 26 animal keepers directly involved in animal care. All their samples tested negative for the virus through RT-PCR testing.