CHENNAI: The GCC has urged the residents to hand over sanitary waste, including used diapers and sanitary napkins, wrapped in paper or other suitable packaging, to conservancy workers during daily waste collection.

Between January 1 and November 15 this year, the civic body separately collected and transported 210 tonnes of sanitary waste to an incineration facility in Kodungaiyur for scientific disposal. The facility, which can process 50 tonnes a day, receives sanitary waste from all 15 zones.

Corporation Commissioner GS Sameeran has instructed officials and field staff to ensure systematic collection and transportation of sanitary waste to the facility, and to spread awareness among residents on proper disposal. The initiative is meant to keep sanitary waste from mixing with other solid waste and reduce the environmental and public health risks of improper disposal.

The plant was temporarily shut down earlier this year, after the Federation of North Chennai Residents raised concerns that 45 of the 48 mandatory environmental parameters had not been monitored.