CHENNAI: Puzhal police arrested two women on Tuesday for allegedly conspiring with a prison nursing assistant to smuggle ganja and cocaine into Puzhal Central Prison for supply to an inmate. Both were remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday.

The arrests follow the earlier arrest of nursing assistant Kanagaraj (50), who was caught by prison officials while attempting to smuggle narcotics into the prison. Transferred from Coimbatore Central Prison six months ago, he was working in the medical department.

Based on a complaint from prison officials, police seized 300 packets of ganja, valued at Rs 2 lakh, and 18 g of cocaine from him.

Further investigation revealed that Sethuraman (40) of Mylapore, arrested in a drug case two months ago, was allegedly receiving the contraband. His wife, Kumari (38), had visited him in prison. Police said Sadhana (20) and her husband had paid Kanagaraj \Rs 10,000 to supply drugs to the inmate. A special team arrested Kumari and Sadhana near the prison entrance.

Meanwhile, the anti-narcotics task force arrested a pharmacy owner and two chefs for allegedly supplying narcotic pills, syringes and cough syrup for recreational use. Police seized 390 pills, 150 syringes and 100 bottles of cough syrup.