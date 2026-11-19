CHENNAI: The one-kilometre restriction on construction around the Pallikaranai marshland will continue, with the Madras High Court on Wednesday directing the litigants challenging the blanket freeze on development permissions to approach the Supreme Court. The order leaves builders, residents and landowners without immediate relief, as the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has confirmed that it will not process fresh planning applications within the restricted zone in the Ramsar site.

“Only projects that have already received approvals can continue. Fresh proposals cannot be processed,” CMDA member-secretary A R Rahul Nadh told TNIE.

The HC bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan passed the ruling while disposing of a batch of 13 petitions challenging the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) September 24, 2025, order imposing the restriction. The petitions were filed by CREDAI Chennai, real estate developers, residents’ associations, trusts, and individual landowners.

CREDAI Chennai president Mehul H Doshi told TNIE the association was shocked by the outcome and would approach the SC immediately. “After hearing the matter for so long and getting a revised interim Zone of Influence prepared by the Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority, asking the petitioners to go to the SC does not seem right,” Doshi said.