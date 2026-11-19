MS Dhoni has always commanded the field, whether through sharp cricketing instinct or the cool attitude with which he led his team. His presence with the Chennai Super Kings has delivered some of the most memorable moments, and fans will miss watching him work his magic on the field. As he moves into a mentoring role with Chennai Super Kings, Dhoni will take on a different responsibility, helping train and guide the next generation of players and sharpening their focus on performance. For Chennaiites who have followed his journey through victories, defeats and unforgettable finishes, his retirement marks the end of a familiar presence on the field. We speak to fans about their favourite Dhoni memories and what his departure means to them.
Joshua Prince, IT Analyst
As a Dhoni fan, it’s an emotional moment. It’s a transition phase that has to be embraced. Dhoni has given us so many memories and his contributions go way beyond the trophies. While it will certainly feel different not seeing him as a player, I’m grateful that I had the privilege to witness him play. Dhoni’s biggest strength has always been his understanding of the game, the field angles, and his ability to read situations. Somehow, he knows how to bring the best out of players. His presence in the dressing room makes a big difference to young players. My favourite MSD moment is the 54 against Punjab in the 2010 knockout match with 16 needed in the final over, he finished the game with two balls to spare.
Karthika Hariharan, communications associate
The moment the news broke, my mind went into a time-lapse — every childhood memory of watching him play with pure hope in my eyes just kept flashing back. It feels like a piece of my childhood is being ripped away, and this was the last ounce of it. The 2010 league match against Punjab in Dharamshala, CSK were fighting for survival in a must-win chase, with Irfan Pathan bowling the final over. Dhoni launched a massive six and punched his helmet in pure emotion — a rare ‘Captain Cool’ being expressive. I vividly remember standing inches away from our grainy, old CRT television, screaming my lungs out and staring at him in complete awe. Sixteen years later, I still look at him in exactly the same way. For me, Dhoni isn’t just a cricketer— he is hope. To be honest, I had been anticipating it ever since the 2023 title win, though the Impact Player rule kept him on the field a little longer. Watching him officially step in as CSK’s mentor—a role he has practically been fulfilling anyway—is a huge comfort. With Dhoni officially guiding the dressing room from the dugout, I’m expecting the team to finally rediscover its fighting spirit and at least make a strong push back into the playoffs.
Ashwath Bobo, commentator at Star Sports & JioHotstar
I think he had to step down at some point. Practically and rationally speaking, Dhoni isn’t getting any younger, he is already 45. By the next IPL he will be close to 46 and it is impossible for him to continue playing 14 high intensity IPL games as both a wicketkeeper and finisher; especially with his recurring knee problem. Having witnessed him captain CSK, play for the franchise and India, and having commentated on Dhoni’s matches, I feel hugely blessed. I am feeling emotional, but we all saw this coming. It is going to be interesting to watch him mentor. Mostly, MSD has had a say in all the important decisions in CSK. But in the last two years, after Ruturaj Gaikwad assumed captaincy, we have seen MSD take a back seat. Now, as a mentor, I feel he will not want to take the limelight and will definitely give a free hand to the new coaching staff led by Zaheer Khan as the head coach, with Gareth Batty, Albie Morkel, Sridharan Sriram and others. He will be the guiding force, working with young talents. Dhoni has played for the franchise for 16 years, so speaking of one moment is difficult. I will tell you my top three. At number 3 is CSK vs Kings XI Punjab in Dharamshala (2010), that brilliant knock and his aggressive celebration. CSK needed that win to qualify and it was a brilliant finish. Number 2 is the CSK vs Mumbai Indians (2010) game where Kieron Pollard was hitting and MSD set the field position — a straight mid-off — and in a couple of deliveries the catch landed there and Pollard’s wicket was taken. That was testimony to his captaincy brilliance. Number 1 is 2018 CSK win. It was a phenomenal achievement, a very emotional ride, and we also saw footage of Dhoni crying during a small team meeting. That would top the list for me.
Selvaragavan R, student
The CSK vs GT 2023 final, when Dhoni pulled off a lightning-fast stumping to dismiss Shubman Gill. I was travelling by train at the time, and shouted, ‘Thala daa!’ It remains an unforgettable moment. Since childhood, I have watched him play, and he has always been a calm player. When CSK were banned for two years, he stood by his franchise. After the ban, he brought the team back and led it to victory, showing his commitment. Even now, as he retires as a player, he is choosing to continue with the franchise as a mentor, which speaks volumes about his loyalty. Though we will no longer see him as a player, wicketkeeper, or finisher, we will continue to see him as the backbone of CSK. As fans, we are still hoping for one last match at Chepauk, but unfortunately, that is not going to happen. We need some time to come to terms with this change, but we are excited to see him as a mentor. He will definitely work his magic. His retirement as a player is definitely a great loss for cricket. As a fan, I expect CSK to change their batting approach and aim to score maximum runs during the powerplay. With new coaches and MSD as mentor, I am hoping CSK will win its sixth IPL trophy as a tribute to him.
Raju Ramalingam, IT professional
There is no audience like the Chennai crowd. People here love cricket more than any particular team or player. But Dhoni is like family to us. It is difficult to imagine CSK without him.Usually, Dhoni makes announcements when nobody expects them. This time, we knew retirement was a possibility. A year or two ago, we would have been certain he would not retire, but now we felt the chances were 80-20. He had said that he hoped his last T20 would be in Chennai, whether the following year or five years later, so we hoped we would see him play one last time here. Now he will be a mentor, but we will no longer see him on the field. That is disappointing, but we have to accept it. He is still fit, but injuries and age have to be considered. The team should not feel pressured to keep a place for him if he cannot give his best. My favourite memory is Dhoni lifting Jadeja after the 2023 IPL final. Jadeja had performed under pressure, and that gesture showed Dhoni’s trust in him. I also remember the 2010 IPL match against Kings XI Punjab in Dharamshala. CSK needed a big finish, and Dhoni sealed the chase with a six. I remember him punching his helmet in celebration. These are the moments that will stay with us.