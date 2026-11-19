Ashwath Bobo, commentator at Star Sports & JioHotstar

I think he had to step down at some point. Practically and rationally speaking, Dhoni isn’t getting any younger, he is already 45. By the next IPL he will be close to 46 and it is impossible for him to continue playing 14 high intensity IPL games as both a wicketkeeper and finisher; especially with his recurring knee problem. Having witnessed him captain CSK, play for the franchise and India, and having commentated on Dhoni’s matches, I feel hugely blessed. I am feeling emotional, but we all saw this coming. It is going to be interesting to watch him mentor. Mostly, MSD has had a say in all the important decisions in CSK. But in the last two years, after Ruturaj Gaikwad assumed captaincy, we have seen MSD take a back seat. Now, as a mentor, I feel he will not want to take the limelight and will definitely give a free hand to the new coaching staff led by Zaheer Khan as the head coach, with Gareth Batty, Albie Morkel, Sridharan Sriram and others. He will be the guiding force, working with young talents. Dhoni has played for the franchise for 16 years, so speaking of one moment is difficult. I will tell you my top three. At number 3 is CSK vs Kings XI Punjab in Dharamshala (2010), that brilliant knock and his aggressive celebration. CSK needed that win to qualify and it was a brilliant finish. Number 2 is the CSK vs Mumbai Indians (2010) game where Kieron Pollard was hitting and MSD set the field position — a straight mid-off — and in a couple of deliveries the catch landed there and Pollard’s wicket was taken. That was testimony to his captaincy brilliance. Number 1 is 2018 CSK win. It was a phenomenal achievement, a very emotional ride, and we also saw footage of Dhoni crying during a small team meeting. That would top the list for me.