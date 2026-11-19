CHENNAI: Kitchen staples are getting costlier in Chennai, with small onion prices touching Rs 190 per kg in wholesale markets and crossing Rs 200 in retail. Garlic also continues to be expensive, with good-quality varieties selling for around Rs 200 per kg in wholesale and Rs 350 in retail shops. Traders say prices of both are unlikely to come down before January, citing poor supplies and crop damage.
“Small onion prices have been rising since October. We usually receive supplies from the Tiruchy and Coimbatore regions. While small onions from Coimbatore are of good quality, they cost around Rs 170 per kg. In the Tiruchy region, the crop was damaged due to rain, and the second and third-quality onions, which have higher moisture content that could lead to more wastage, are being sold for around Rs 100 per kg,” said PR Bharani, a wholesale trader.
Small onions take about three months to grow, and traders expect the prices to remain high until fresh supplies arrive in sufficient quantities. Though a new batch from Rasipuram is expected next month, it may not ease the shortage, and prices will be high till Pongal in January, traders said.
Garlic prices have also remained high, with wholesale rates ranging from Rs 110 to Rs 280 per kg depending on the size and variety. Prices have gone up by Rs 15 to Rs 25 per kg over the past month, while medium-sized, good-quality garlic is selling for around Rs 200 per kg in retail markets.
The decline in arrivals from major producing states has added to the pressure. Traders said lower yields in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan have reduced supplies, with some wholesalers holding back stocks expecting the prices to go up.
“While we usually receive an average of 60 tonnes of garlic, the supply has now dropped to less than 30 tonnes. Some traders have also started procuring garlic from Himachal Pradesh, which is priced at around Rs 230 to Rs 260 per kg. Sales have declined since Deepavali, but prices have remained unchanged,” said MR Ravi, a garlic wholesale vendor.
Meanwhile, households and hotels have begun cutting down on the use. “We use garlic in masala vada and chutney at our hotel, but have reduced the quantity now,” said S Marimuthu, a hotel owner. Several households are also buying smaller quantities to stretch their supplies and avoid wastage.