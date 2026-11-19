CHENNAI: Kitchen staples are getting costlier in Chennai, with small onion prices touching Rs 190 per kg in wholesale markets and crossing Rs 200 in retail. Garlic also continues to be expensive, with good-quality varieties selling for around Rs 200 per kg in wholesale and Rs 350 in retail shops. Traders say prices of both are unlikely to come down before January, citing poor supplies and crop damage.

“Small onion prices have been rising since October. We usually receive supplies from the Tiruchy and Coimbatore regions. While small onions from Coimbatore are of good quality, they cost around Rs 170 per kg. In the Tiruchy region, the crop was damaged due to rain, and the second and third-quality onions, which have higher moisture content that could lead to more wastage, are being sold for around Rs 100 per kg,” said PR Bharani, a wholesale trader.

Small onions take about three months to grow, and traders expect the prices to remain high until fresh supplies arrive in sufficient quantities. Though a new batch from Rasipuram is expected next month, it may not ease the shortage, and prices will be high till Pongal in January, traders said.