This isn’t to say that Shruti is or isn’t a feminist. She may or may not identify with the term or practice its principles. Chances are that she is probably learning and unlearning, as we all are, and her gaffe here may have come from trying to make what she perceives to be an unpopular opinion in her industry or fanbase seem more palatable. Either way, she has been a direct beneficiary of feminism, as a woman with a career of her own who has been able to remain single into her 40s. She knows it too, no doubt. In the interview, she responds to Suhasini’s cringey question on when she might get married by jokingly asking when her interlocutor might get divorced — a fitting reply to an invasive inquiry. Elsewhere in the conversation, she speaks about male allyship.

Her views on sisterhood similarly indicate a more than passing familiarity. While the idea of women supporting one another within a world that they don’t seek to change is philosophically weak, the actual practice of such solidarity can be quite demanding, especially when confronted with one’s own or another’s internalised misogyny (for patriarchy survives by pitting women against women overtly and insidiously). When Shruti says “sisterhood”, she draws knowledgably or subconsciously from a trove of feminist foremothers and the literature they have produced about this very experience.

Familiarity with theory is far from the only thing that makes one a feminist. Praxis, the commitment to feminism as a lived reality does. Not everyone will have the jargon, the citations, and the exposure to make these connections, but when any powerful ideology permeates into the populace at large, it will look like and feel like something alive and evolving, operating in different registers, sometimes imperfect, always responsive.