In a conversation anchored by fellow actor Suhasini Maniratnam on Galatta Media, actor Shruti Haasan said, in Tamil, that if one chooses to challenge patriarchy, one would not be able to focus on her own work, and defined feminists as “women who hold the door open for other women”, invoking the concept of “sisterhood”. The first part of this statement has understandably been met with rancour among progressive circles.
Celebrities distancing themselves from feminism is a recurring trope. Frustration about this is warranted, but taken in entirety, Shruti’s remarks are not quite as awkwardly anti-feminist as what many others with large platforms have said even in the recent past. Also, online discourse seems to have reached a point where Shruti’s potential disservice to the feminist cause has quite quickly been mitigated by a chorus of more plugged-in feminist voices.
Obviously, Shruti has not understood, or has not accepted, that a cornerstone of feminism is challenging the patriarchy and reshaping its paradigms. Obviously, that problematically presents the feminist resistance and the patriarchal establishment as equals at loggerheads with each other, rather than as a movement or set of movements battling against an entrenched hegemony. Obviously, her privilege may have produced blindspots. But these things are more obvious now — more and more people can see, analyse, and articulate all of this than even a decade ago — and that itself is growth.
This isn’t to say that Shruti is or isn’t a feminist. She may or may not identify with the term or practice its principles. Chances are that she is probably learning and unlearning, as we all are, and her gaffe here may have come from trying to make what she perceives to be an unpopular opinion in her industry or fanbase seem more palatable. Either way, she has been a direct beneficiary of feminism, as a woman with a career of her own who has been able to remain single into her 40s. She knows it too, no doubt. In the interview, she responds to Suhasini’s cringey question on when she might get married by jokingly asking when her interlocutor might get divorced — a fitting reply to an invasive inquiry. Elsewhere in the conversation, she speaks about male allyship.
Her views on sisterhood similarly indicate a more than passing familiarity. While the idea of women supporting one another within a world that they don’t seek to change is philosophically weak, the actual practice of such solidarity can be quite demanding, especially when confronted with one’s own or another’s internalised misogyny (for patriarchy survives by pitting women against women overtly and insidiously). When Shruti says “sisterhood”, she draws knowledgably or subconsciously from a trove of feminist foremothers and the literature they have produced about this very experience.
Familiarity with theory is far from the only thing that makes one a feminist. Praxis, the commitment to feminism as a lived reality does. Not everyone will have the jargon, the citations, and the exposure to make these connections, but when any powerful ideology permeates into the populace at large, it will look like and feel like something alive and evolving, operating in different registers, sometimes imperfect, always responsive.