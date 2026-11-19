I don’t think it is necessarily a hot take to say this: a lot of great movies owe some of their greatness to incredible music. For instance, the original Star Wars is inherently tied with its music that you cannot possibly delink one from the other. The music makes the movie good and vice versa. It’s the same with The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Music is such a fundamental part of the game, and those many motifs are so integral to the gameplay, while simultaneously staying enjoyable on their own. And all of those tunes just lie there, latent in the recesses of your mind from when you played the original game, all those years ago.

Now here’s where I do have a hot take: this new game does nothing for me that is radically different from my experience of the original one. Don’t get me wrong, when Nintendo announced a re-release for the Switch 2, I was excited. Not because this game was going to get a full facelift, but because so many others and I could finally enjoy this game the way it was meant to be, on a console. And not on some shady emulator from an illegal website. A lot of things have changed, and it’s probably worth me repeating it here if you’re thinking about buying the game. The original had fixed angles of movement, and this one doesn’t — it gives it a certain open-world feel that wasn’t there before. There are elaborate dialogue scenes that have been voiced in, where previously we just read it off of a screen. Everything that was there before, has been visually enhanced. Link’s eyes are no longer a light blue pixelated blob, and look more like he’s a character from a Pixar movie. In fact, everyone looks a bit more alive than they did the last time around. But that’s really about it. The music, puzzles, story, are all exactly as they ever were.

This brings me to my incredibly stale, very millennial, very boring take: I think improving the game visually killed the vibe. I’m confident my explanation is not insane, so hear me out. I am very happy with the improvements in things like better aiming and combat — those are important and necessary upgrades that just make sense. But everything else simply worked back in the day and I’d argue that this game is meant to be creepy, very unsettling, and not cute. Visually improving it makes it too cute. Just consider the story for a minute here. An hour into the game, things change quite dramatically in the story. Link, mentally stuck as a child, awakens as an adult in the future to a world that is nothing like he remembers. The trees are all leafless, the sun doesn’t shine anymore, and the old man playing a music box continues playing it to an empty, deserted village. Imagine all of this in low fidelity graphics, with a kind of tunnel vision aesthetic where you can’t look away (or change the camera angle) and ignore the realities around Link. Yassifying Saria, Zelda, Link, and even Ganondorf make the game a little easier to digest and I’d argue that the whole point of having a work of art that makes you feel uneasy, is that it simply makes you feel uneasy.