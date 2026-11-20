CHENNAI: Completion certificates for buildings in the city will be issued only after officials verify that their rainwater harvesting structures are functional, and not merely present, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G S Sameeran said on Thursday.
He was speaking on the sidelines of a stakeholder meeting by civic body with the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB), resident welfare associations and NGOs, to promote rainwater harvesting as part of the ‘Thuli’ people’s movement.
According to a CMWSSB survey of 10 lakh properties, only six lakh had functional rainwater harvesting structures.
The corporation aims to raise the number to 13-14 lakh buildings, covering at least 70% of the 17 lakh assessed properties in the city, wherever feasible, particularly in larger buildings.
Sameeran said a government order (G.O. 193) issued by the municipal administration and water supply department on January 2 lays down schematic diagrams and guidelines on construction of rainwater harvesting structures based on soil types.
Copies of the order will be distributed to RWAs, and residents will be trained in maintaining and repairing the structures, he said.
Chennai requires 1,246 million litres per day (MLD) of water, of which around 80% comes from reservoirs such as Poondi, Puzhal and Chembarambakkam, around 12% from desalination plants and around 6% from groundwater, he said.
The groundwater level was recorded at 5.6 m above the aquifer in 2026 against 7.9 m during previous years of heavy rainfall, he said. Despite receiving 612 mm of rainfall against the city’s annual requirement of 850 mm, reservoir storage remains low at an average of 41% against the usual level of around 60%, and the corporation is pinning hopes on the rain between November 23 and 26 to replenish them.
Asked about the poor maintenance of rainwater harvesting structures, Sameeran said the GCC had created such facilities in 1,858 buildings, 1,013 parks, 87 major playgrounds and along 30,000 stormwater drains covering 3,000 km, but some had been damaged over time.
On the structures developed using German technology at the wells of the Vadapalani and Chitrakulam temples, which were later left unattended, he said there were two types of sponge parks, and the one using eco-blocks with a honeycomb-like structure may not be suitable everywhere since they are made of plastic.
The corporation is also rejuvenating 245 ponds and plans to develop sponge parks using the natural gradients of the land at locations such as playgrounds. The chief minister inaugurated a sponge park at Mathur MMDA Colony on Wednesday.