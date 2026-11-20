CHENNAI: Completion certificates for buildings in the city will be issued only after officials verify that their rainwater harvesting structures are functional, and not merely present, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G S Sameeran said on Thursday.

He was speaking on the sidelines of a stakeholder meeting by civic body with the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB), resident welfare associations and NGOs, to promote rainwater harvesting as part of the ‘Thuli’ people’s movement.

According to a CMWSSB survey of 10 lakh properties, only six lakh had functional rainwater harvesting structures.

The corporation aims to raise the number to 13-14 lakh buildings, covering at least 70% of the 17 lakh assessed properties in the city, wherever feasible, particularly in larger buildings.

Sameeran said a government order (G.O. 193) issued by the municipal administration and water supply department on January 2 lays down schematic diagrams and guidelines on construction of rainwater harvesting structures based on soil types.

Copies of the order will be distributed to RWAs, and residents will be trained in maintaining and repairing the structures, he said.

Chennai requires 1,246 million litres per day (MLD) of water, of which around 80% comes from reservoirs such as Poondi, Puzhal and Chembarambakkam, around 12% from desalination plants and around 6% from groundwater, he said.