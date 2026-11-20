CHENNAI: With the northeast monsoon yet to refill Chennai’s reservoirs and storage continuing to dip, the Metro Water is racing against time to bring its desalination plants to full operation ahead of summer.

The four city reservoirs and Kannankottai-Thervoykandigai together have 4,577 mcft of water at present. Kannankottai-Thervoykandigai, which has a capacity of 500 mcft, have 244 mcft.

Among the four city reservoirs, Chembarambakkam (capacity 3,645 Mcft) have 1,283 mcft, while Poondi have 575 mcft, Cholavaram 173 mcft and Red Hills 2,302 mcft. On the same day last year, the reservoirs had a total of 8,821 mcft of water.

With storage this low, Metro Water is working to maximise the output from its existing desalination plants.

The 110 MLD and 150 MLD plants at Nemmeli are supplying around 100 MLD each and are expected to reach full production capacity by mid-December, an official said.

Work is also under way to upgrade the now-defunct Minjur desalination plant, which is expected to start functioning by January. The 400 MLD desalination plant under construction at Perur is scheduled for completion by September 2027, as per the contract.

According to Metro Water’s daily data, the two Nemmeli plants produced 100.13 MLD each on November 18, against 70.92 MLD and 70.85 MLD, respectively, on the corresponding day last year.

The city’s total daily water supply stood at 1,240 million litres a day (MLD), including 1,182.70 MLD supplied to the city and added areas. At this rate, the monthly requirement works out to around 1 TMC.

Asked whether Chennai could face a repeat of the severe water scarcity of 2019, the official said it was too early to predict. “Last year, the lakes filled up in a single spell of rain during the monsoon.

We expect a similar spell this year too, as the monsoon season has not ended yet,” the official added.