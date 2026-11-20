CHENNAI: The fishermen in Kasimedu launched an indefinite strike on Thursday demanding the release of eight mechanised fishing boats seized by Andhra Pradesh marine police in June, with around 100 tonnes of seafood expected to go off Chennai market from Friday.

The protest, backed by boat owners and fishermen from Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts extended to allied businesses including repair workshops and net and spare-parts shops.

“From tomorrow, it will be a complete strike. We will continue until the boats are returned,” G Manivannan, vice treasurer of the Chennai Mechanised Boat Fishermen Welfare Association, told TNIE.

The boats have remained in Andhra Pradesh since June 17 despite representations and an October 1 HC order directing authorities to release the vessel belonging to A Ganesan, one of the eight owners, within a week of receiving the order.

Manivannan said fishermen had initiated contempt proceedings over the alleged non-compliance, with the matter scheduled for hearing on November 24.

According to Ganesan’s petition, his vessel developed a technical snag 15 nautical miles offshore on June 16 while fishing from Kasimedu. Fisheries officials, assisted by the police, seized it the next day without assigning reasons as the crew tried to revive the propeller.

The court noted authorities had neither registered a criminal case nor deposited the boats as case property before a jurisdictional magistrate, and that the Andhra Pradesh Commissioner of Fisheries had directed officials on August 31 to take immediate steps to release them.

Andhra Pradesh argued the boats had entered waters reserved for local fishermen and damaged their fishing gear, affecting their livelihood.

With around 800 boats operating from Kasimedu and catches arriving in rotation after week-long voyages, Manivannan said that longer the strike, traders, transporters, vendors and consumers stand to be affected.