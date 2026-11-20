CHENNAI: The Tambaram city police arrested 18 people during a special drive against narcotics offenders and rowdy elements across the commissionerate limits, according to a release on Thursday.

Acting on the instructions of CoP Najmul Hoda and led by DCP (Pallikaranai) T Eswaran, 47 special teams comprising 162 police personnel held checks at 90 locations identified for narcotics-related activities and the movements of habitual offenders.

During the drive, the police registered six cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and arrested 14. They also seized 4.28 kg of ganja and 119 tablets, the release stated.

In a separate crackdown on rowdy elements as part of the drive, the police registered three cases and secured four, including history-sheeters.

In total, nine cases were registered and 18 were secured during the operation.

Of the 18, 17 were remanded in judicial custody and one was released on station bail, the release added.