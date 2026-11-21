A photograph often makes us pause and look beyond what the frame captures; the stories that rarely find their way into public view. What happens when people get to document their own lives, interpret their experiences, and translate their aspirations into art? These questions find expression at Naalum Pozhudhum, an exhibition at CP Art Centre, Alwarpet, where photographs and participatory artworks by the creative community at The Banyan offer visitors different ways of seeing and understanding everyday life. The works explore selfhood, home, belonging, possibilities and aspirations, through the lens of people with psychosocial disabilities. “We wanted to build spaces for creative expression in different forms, where people could think about their own stories, share them, express themselves, and document their daily lives and experiences. We wanted to explore different pathways through which people could do this,” says Deepika Easwaran of The Banyan.
Over four months, The Banyan and the Banyan Academy of Leadership in Mental Health collaborated with photojournalist Palanikumar of the People’s Photographers Collective and arts educator Aruna Manjunath to conduct a series of workshops. While Palanikumar and his team led photography sessions, Aruna introduced participants to different art forms, including puppetry, games, and storytelling. The exhibition brings together the work produced during these workshops in two sections. “They have created photographs and several forms of artwork over the past few months, and we thought it would be meaningful to bring these works together in an exhibition,” Deepika says.
Running alongside the exhibition is the Transdisciplinary Practice and Research Forum. The two-day forum brings together researchers, practitioners, journalists, and representatives of community organisations to examine how knowledge is produced, whose experiences shape it, and how different disciplines can work together to address complex social problems. The discussions include sessions on epistemic justice and the politics of knowledge, community mental health practice, methodologies of co-production and participatory media for urban-rural engagement.
Today, on day 2 of the forum, discussions will turn to systemic change, different ways of knowing and transdisciplinary scholarly contributions, with speakers from institutions including the Institute of Public Health, Bengaluru, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Bombay, and Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam.
The exhibition continues until November 22, giving visitors an opportunity to engage with the artworks beyond the two-day forum, between 9.30 am and 7 pm, at CP Art Centre, Alwarpet. Entry is free.