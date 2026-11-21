Today, on day 2 of the forum, discussions will turn to systemic change, different ways of knowing and transdisciplinary scholarly contributions, with speakers from institutions including the Institute of Public Health, Bengaluru, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Bombay, and Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam.

The exhibition continues until November 22, giving visitors an opportunity to engage with the artworks beyond the two-day forum, between 9.30 am and 7 pm, at CP Art Centre, Alwarpet. Entry is free.