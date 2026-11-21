CHENNAI: Chennai’s air quality deteriorated sharply over the past three days, with the city recording an average Air Quality Index of 241 on Friday – falling in the ‘poor’ category – as against 153 on Wednesday.

TNPCB chairman Anurag Mishra attributed the sudden deterioration in air quality to unfavourable weather conditions. He said the board, however, would monitor the situation for a couple of days more before deciding on invoking the graded response action plan, which prescribes pollution-control measures based on the degree of severity.

Data from the city-level AQI dashboard showed that the air quality index had increased to 241 on Friday from 166 on November 19. Only five of the nine monitoring stations, however, were operational.

Among the active stations, Manali village recorded an AQI of 270, followed by Arumbakkam at 267, Kodungaiyur at 236, Manali (CPCB), 223, and 210 in Perungudi. The readings indicate that pollution was widespread.

The TNPCB’s revised city action plan, prepared in October 2021 and approved by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), outlines graded interventions for different pollution levels. Under the plan, authorities are required to strengthen public transport, reduce traffic congestion, identify dust-prone road stretches, increase mechanised road sweeping and sprinkle water on paved and unpaved roads.