CHENNAI: A 65-year-old woman died from electrocution after touching a faulty freezer box preserving a man’s body at a house near Tiruttani in Tiruvallur district on Wednesday. Thirteen other mourners, who attempted to help her, suffered shock, the police said. As the freezer box was borrowed from the Tiruttani municipality, arrangements are under way to provide compensation to the victim’s family, officials said.

Devagi, wife of Ramasamy of Kasinathapuram, had on Wednesday gone to pay her last respects to Shanmugam of Nehru Nagar, who had died of illness. Shanmugam’s family had registered with the municipality and had borrowed the freezer box to keep his body until the last rites.

Around 3 pm, Devagi, who was attending the funeral, touched the box and suffered an electric shock due to a fault in the unit. As she collapsed, the others who rushed to help her also suffered shock. While all 14 were taken to the Tiruttani GH, Devagi was declared brought dead. The others were discharged after first aid, police said.

Based on a complaint by Devagi’s daughter-in-law, the Tiruttani police registered a case. The police said investigation is under way and no one has been held responsible for Devagi’s death so far.

Meanwhile, Tiruttani municipality officials told TNIE that they had sealed off the freezer box’s wiring after discovering the fault. While they had still lent it to Shanmugam’s family, the officials said the latter tampered with the sealed wires to draw power for the box, resulting in Devagi’s death.