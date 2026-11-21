In Chennai, art is more than an expression; it is a way of life passed down through generations and continually finding new audiences. Every November-December, institutions across the city come together to celebrate this rich artistic heritage. Joining the celebrations, M.O.P. Vaishnav College for Women, in association with Shri Vallabh Cultural Academy, brought alive the soul of the city through dance, music, and drama.

The 13th edition of Shringar — a celebration of arts and culture — was inaugurated by Bharatanatyam artiste Radhe Jaggi and Carnatic vocalist Sandeep Narayan on Wednesday. Sandeep, in his address, emphasised the importance of conducting such festivals, where the traditional academic education and the arts come together. “Such platforms allow artistes to stay committed to their art and not drop out. Keep your pursuits of culture and arts and tradition going as strong as your other interests in life,” he said. Radhe noted many dancers are also full-time professionals like doctors, lawyers, and others.