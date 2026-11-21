In Chennai, art is more than an expression; it is a way of life passed down through generations and continually finding new audiences. Every November-December, institutions across the city come together to celebrate this rich artistic heritage. Joining the celebrations, M.O.P. Vaishnav College for Women, in association with Shri Vallabh Cultural Academy, brought alive the soul of the city through dance, music, and drama.
The 13th edition of Shringar — a celebration of arts and culture — was inaugurated by Bharatanatyam artiste Radhe Jaggi and Carnatic vocalist Sandeep Narayan on Wednesday. Sandeep, in his address, emphasised the importance of conducting such festivals, where the traditional academic education and the arts come together. “Such platforms allow artistes to stay committed to their art and not drop out. Keep your pursuits of culture and arts and tradition going as strong as your other interests in life,” he said. Radhe noted many dancers are also full-time professionals like doctors, lawyers, and others.
The dedication to arts was central to the event. Setting the tone for the three-day festivities, students of M.O.P. Dhwani took the stage with a musical performance, marking the beginning of the celebrations. Every rhythmic tap of the singers’ hands and every moment their eyes closed to reach a high note found an echo in the audience. As the music soared, listeners too shut their eyes and surrendered themselves to the experience. This was followed by a dance composition that invoked the divine feminine energy of Goddess Durga through powerful movements, beautiful abhinaya, and symbolic gestures, performed by the M.O.P Natya Club.
The performances by the music and dance clubs were a fitting prelude to the festival, which features a lineup of artistes who are also college alumnae, making Shringar “unique among Chennai’s performing arts festivals,” as principal Archna Prasad noted.
On the second day, rasikas experienced lively kritis in the Thyagarakakriti ‘Dinamani Vamsa’ in the ragam Harikambhoji presented by the Raagam Sisters. This was followed by Nivedita Viswanathan’s dance recital with impressive footwork on a brass plate.
The third day held audience’s attention with a play ‘Kandhaveylanin Karunai’ by S Sruuthi and Naatya Naadha Nataka Sangamam that brought devotion, storytelling and stagecraft together on one stage.
The cultural extravaganza concluded in the presence of chief guest Nalli Kuppuswami Chetty, and guest of honour KVS Gopalakrishnan, IPS (Retd.), former DGP and special director, Intelligence Bureau. Over three days, Shringar offered an enriching blend of music, dance, and drama, with each performance reflecting the dedication and discipline of the artistes.