CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) have announced traffic diversion and restrictions on heavy vehicles on November 21 and 22 in view of the vice president’s visit.

According to a release, a ‘Zero Traffic’ protocol will be enforced on select routes during the VIP movement.

On Saturday, vehicles from Tambaram will be diverted at the Tiruneermalai junction towards the Kundrathur road from 2 pm to 9 pm, while those from Pallavaram will be diverted at the international airport junction (Hotel Airway) towards Tambaram. Vehicles from Porur will be diverted at Kathipara via Vadapalani, while those from Ashok Pillar will be diverted at Cipet Junction towards Guindy Industrial Estate. Diversion will also be enforced at the MC Raja U-turn for vehicles from Anna Salai, LB Road for those from Adyar, SRP Tools for vehicles from OMR and at Akkarai junction for those from ECR.

On Sunday, vehicles travelling from Adyar towards Parry’s Corner during 8 am to 10.30 am will be diverted at Greenways Junction via Greenways Road, R A Puram 2nd Main Road, Chamiers Road, TTK Road, Music Academy Junction, R K Salai and Anna Salai. Vehicles heading from Parry’s Corner towards Adyar will be diverted at Labour Statue via Wallajah Road and Anna Salai.