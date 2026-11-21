In medicine, symptoms that are common to several conditions are described as ‘non-specific symptoms’. Scalp scaling is one of them. It is often dismissed by people as a routine case of dandruff, but sometimes it points to an entirely different skin condition.

While a few flakes or an itchy scalp may prompt many to reach for an over-the-counter shampoo and practise home remedies, persistent scaling that refuses to subside may warrant a closer look. Dermatologists note that these scalp conditions are often overlooked.

Dr V Madhumitha, associate consultant, Dermatology, Venereology, and Leprosy at Kauvery Hospital, explains that dandruff occurs when the naturally occurring Malassezia fungus on the skin changes form and increases in quantity, triggering the scalp’s immune response and over-exfoliation, resulting in visible flakes. Medically, it is referred to as seborrheic capitis. “Its severe form is called seborrheic dermatitis, which is a condition that can be seen on the scalp, eyebrows, entire face, behind the ears, upper chest, upper back, and the beard area in men,” she adds.