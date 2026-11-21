In medicine, symptoms that are common to several conditions are described as ‘non-specific symptoms’. Scalp scaling is one of them. It is often dismissed by people as a routine case of dandruff, but sometimes it points to an entirely different skin condition.
While a few flakes or an itchy scalp may prompt many to reach for an over-the-counter shampoo and practise home remedies, persistent scaling that refuses to subside may warrant a closer look. Dermatologists note that these scalp conditions are often overlooked.
Dr V Madhumitha, associate consultant, Dermatology, Venereology, and Leprosy at Kauvery Hospital, explains that dandruff occurs when the naturally occurring Malassezia fungus on the skin changes form and increases in quantity, triggering the scalp’s immune response and over-exfoliation, resulting in visible flakes. Medically, it is referred to as seborrheic capitis. “Its severe form is called seborrheic dermatitis, which is a condition that can be seen on the scalp, eyebrows, entire face, behind the ears, upper chest, upper back, and the beard area in men,” she adds.
Concurring, Dr Bindiya Mukhi Kataria, founder and dermatologist at Dermalicious, notes a few other conditions, namely, scalp psoriasis, tinea capitis, pityriasis amiantacea, allergic contact dermatitis caused by products such as minoxidil, conditioners or hair dyes, lichen planopilaris, discoid lupus erythematosus (DLE), seborrhoeic dermatitis, and sebopsoriasis.
Although these conditions may share the symptom of scaling, their appearance and accompanying symptoms can offer clues to their underlying causes. “Psoriasis presents on a red, raised base. When the scales are picked or removed from the scalp, it is usually accompanied by pinpoint bleeding,” explains Dr Bindiya.
She also advises looking for symptoms beyond the scalp. “If you notice excessive hair fall, pain, or a burning sensation, a general feeling of being unwell, or even fever accompanied by scalp tenderness, you must not delay consulting a doctor,” she says.
When shampoos fall short
One of the common pitfalls in managing recurring scalp scaling is continuing to use anti-dandruff shampoos without understanding why the symptoms persist. “Many over-the-counter anti-dandruff shampoos may not work for these conditions,” says Dr Madhumitha.
While patients may initially see results from these shampoos, their effectiveness may reduce over time. This is because medicated shampoos prescribed by dermatologists have a different composition. “When they use the same molecule for a long period of time, they may start developing resistance. That is why dermatologists switch between different molecules to prevent resistance, even in shampoos.”
How the shampoos are used also matters. Dr Madhumitha notes that these shampoos are formulated to reduce scalp oiliness and treat fungal growth, and their frequency of use depends on their composition. “Some shampoos can be used every day, while some can be used only twice a week. They should be left on the scalp for only three to five minutes, depending on the composition,” she says.
She cautions against applying these products along the entire length of the hair, as they are intended for the scalp. “When they unknowingly use it on the entire length of their hair, it becomes dry, frizzy and brittle, leading to hair breakage.”
External factors
Excess humidity can also contribute to these conditions, particularly in coastal cities. According to Dr Madhumitha, excess humidity affects the scalp’s oil secretion, while accumulated dust can further aggravate the condition. She advises people with dandruff to avoid oiling their scalp. “If they are not able to avoid the traditional practice of applying oil, they can apply it for just 10 minutes and then wash it off. Never leave oil overnight or throughout the day,” she says. “In a city like Chennai, where humidity and pollution levels are high, men should ideally wash their hair every day. Women with short hair can also wash their hair daily or at least two to three times a week.”
Both the dermatologists agree that itching often leads to scratching, further increasing scalp inflammation. Dr Bindiya explains that stress can worsen psoriasis and contribute to sebopsoriasis. Emphasising the importance of keeping the scalp clean and avoiding product build-up, she says, “The scalp should be kept clean and degreased as much as possible to prevent further inflammation. Hair toppers, hair fibres, and coloured sprays can also trigger scalp irritation, particularly in people who are prone to allergies.”
Diet and lifestyle habits may also play a role in aggravating these scalp conditions. Dr Madhumitha advises reducing the intake of foods like dairy products such as milk, curd, and paneer, along with whey protein and sugar. People with scalp psoriasis, DLE, and lichen simplex chronicus may also be advised to follow a gluten-free diet.
She says, “Lifestyle modification is important. Patients should preferably have dinner before 8 pm. This is related to the metabolism of our body. If you sleep very late and wake up late, skip breakfast, have dinner at 10 pm and do not follow a balanced diet, or consume excess carbohydrates and less protein, all these factors can trigger the condition.”
Knowing when to seek help
Dr Bindiya recommends, “If the scaling persists for more than three months despite anti-dandruff treatments, regular consultations with a dermatologist are key to understanding the condition and treating its root cause.”
Recurring scalp scaling need not be a cause for alarm, but it is a call for attention when routine care fails to provide relief. Dr Madhumitha concludes, “People think dandruff is just a cosmetic condition, but it’s not. It’s a reflection of inner health and how one is maintaining their scalp health, their diet, their lifestyle, and their sleep, especially.”