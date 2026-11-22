CHENNAI: The Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) has directed all commissioners of municipal corporations and municipalities to conduct mandatory monthly inspections of all ongoing construction for which building plan approvals have been granted.

The inspection in the urban local bodies (ULBs) will be conducted from the time of issuing the approval till completion of the construction activities to ensure there is no deviation, a senior official told TNIE.

The directive, accessed by TNIE, has been issued in compliance with the recent Supreme Court orders issued while hearing a case pertaining to unauthorised construction in Chennai. The orders mandate enforcement of sanctioned building plans, prevention of unauthorised construction, and implementation of statutory enforcement measures.

The civic bodies have also been instructed to maintain dedicated inspection registers and submit monthly action-taken reports by the 5th of every month.

In a circular issued on Friday, Director of Municipal Administration P Madhusudhan Reddy warned that any delay or negligence in implementing the instructions would be viewed seriously and that the commissioners and field inspection staff concerned would be held accountable for any non-compliance.

According to the circular, planning officers, assistant engineers and town planning inspectors must carry out the monthly inspections. In cases where construction is in progress, the officials must record their observations on compliance with the sanctioned building plan in a dedicated inspection register maintained at each urban local body.

The register should contain details such as the date of inspection, stage of construction, details of any deviations noticed and signatures of the inspecting officials.