CHENNAI: The Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) has directed all commissioners of municipal corporations and municipalities to conduct mandatory monthly inspections of all ongoing construction for which building plan approvals have been granted.
The inspection in the urban local bodies (ULBs) will be conducted from the time of issuing the approval till completion of the construction activities to ensure there is no deviation, a senior official told TNIE.
The directive, accessed by TNIE, has been issued in compliance with the recent Supreme Court orders issued while hearing a case pertaining to unauthorised construction in Chennai. The orders mandate enforcement of sanctioned building plans, prevention of unauthorised construction, and implementation of statutory enforcement measures.
The civic bodies have also been instructed to maintain dedicated inspection registers and submit monthly action-taken reports by the 5th of every month.
In a circular issued on Friday, Director of Municipal Administration P Madhusudhan Reddy warned that any delay or negligence in implementing the instructions would be viewed seriously and that the commissioners and field inspection staff concerned would be held accountable for any non-compliance.
According to the circular, planning officers, assistant engineers and town planning inspectors must carry out the monthly inspections. In cases where construction is in progress, the officials must record their observations on compliance with the sanctioned building plan in a dedicated inspection register maintained at each urban local body.
The register should contain details such as the date of inspection, stage of construction, details of any deviations noticed and signatures of the inspecting officials.
Further, the circular states that whenever deviations from the sanctioned plan or unauthorised construction are detected during inspections or brought to the notice of the authorities, enforcement action must be initiated immediately. The proceedings must be taken to their logical conclusion expeditiously, culminating in the locking and sealing of the premises or demolition of the unauthorised structures or deviated portions, as applicable, it added.
The municipal commissioners have also been instructed to periodically verify the inspection registers maintained in their respective offices and conduct random field inspections.
The monthly action-taken report must include the number of plan-approved sites inspected, details of inspection registers maintained, notices issued under the relevant statutory provisions, and final enforcement measures taken, including sealing or demolition.
‘Submit reports, maintain register’
According to the department circular, planning officers, assistant engineers and town planning inspectors must carry out the monthly inspections. The civic bodies have also been instructed to maintain dedicated inspection registers and submit monthly action-taken reports