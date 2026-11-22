CHENNAI: The Chennai International Book Fair (CIBF) 2027 will be held from January 16 to 18 at the Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam, with publishers and delegates from more than 110 countries expected to participate. The Publishers and Booksellers Association of Thailand (PUBAT) are participating as the guest of honour.

School Education Minister A Rajmohan on Saturday unveiled the logo for the 2027 edition of CIBF at the Anna Centenary Library in Kotturpuram and inaugurated a 15-day training programme for literary agents, scheduled from November 21 to December 5.

Speaking at the event, Rajmohan called for greater emphasis on reading among children, urging parents to regulate their screen time and spend at least an hour a day reading books with them. “You can’t completely prohibit screen time. Instead, ration it. Allow children to watch television for an hour, but before or after that, spend an hour reading books with them,” he said.

The minister also urged Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India office-bearers, who were present at the event, to expand the association by bringing in more publishers. He also emphasised the need for inclusivity in publishing and called for greater representation of women, transgender persons and writers with diverse political and ideological perspectives.

He also assured the publishers that the book fair would be organised without any political bias and in a transparent manner. He said books were not merely products but an extension of civilisation and culture, and called for greater efforts to take Tamil literary works to readers across the world.

Speaking at the event, TN Textbook and Educational Services Corporation chairman A Mani said 415 translation grants had been provided for 258 books by 183 Tamil writers under the state’s translation grant scheme. Of these, 177 grants were awarded this year alone.

The fair, organised by the Directorate of Public Libraries and the TN Textbook and Educational Services Corporation, has been held annually since 2023.