CHENNAI: A 26-year-old man who allegedly lost Rs 2.1 lakh after being cheated on the promise of securing a job abroad died by suicide at a lodge in Pallavaram on Friday. Before taking the extreme step, he reportedly recorded an audio message holding a man from his native place responsible for his death.

According to the police, the deceased, Sathish, a television mechanic from Kallakurichi, was married to Seethalakshmi and has two daughters. Police said Sathish had been trying to secure employment abroad when he came into contact with Sundaram, who promised to arrange an overseas job for him.

Sundaram allegedly told Sathish that he would have to pay Rs 2.1 lakh to secure the job. Believing him, Sathish borrowed money from friends and neighbours and handed over the amount to Sundaram over a period of several months, the police said. However, after receiving the money, Sundaram allegedly failed to make arrangements for the promised job.

“Since the money transaction took place in Kallakurichi, we will ascertain the exact place and the FIR will be transferred to the respective police station,” a police officer told TNIE.

(Those in distress or having suicidal thoughts can call Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)