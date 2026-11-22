CHENNAI: A 31-year-old woman was arrested on Saturday on charges of murdering her husband and staging the incident as a suicide at their residence in Virugambakkam. The incident occurred on November 12.

According to the Virugambakkam police, the accused, S Hemavathi, lived with her husband, K Osuran alias Suresh (35), in Gandhi Nagar, Virugambakkam. The couple have a five-year-old son.

The police said that Hemavathi informed them on November 12 that her husband had died by suicide. Police recovered the body and sent it to ESI Hospital in KK Nagar for postmortem examination. A case of unnatural death was registered.

However, the postmortem report, received on Friday, revealed multiple fractures and injuries on Suresh’s body. Suspecting foul play, police questioned Hemavathi, during which she allegedly confessed to assaulting and strangling her husband.

Police said Suresh was addicted to alcohol, leading to frequent quarrels between the couple. On the day of the incident, an argument reportedly broke out after he demanded money from his wife. In a fit of anger, Hemavathi allegedly attacked and strangled him to death before staging it as suicide. The police subsequently altered the unnatural death case into a murder case and arrested her.