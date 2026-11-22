CHENNAI: More than 50 roadside shops selling clothes along MC Road in Washermenpet were cleared by the Greater Chennai Corporation on Saturday, which claimed that they were encroaching on the footpaths and road. The eviction caused a brief commotion as vendors resisted the move, following which police personnel were deployed to clear the area.

Chennai Mavatta Salaiora Sirukadai Virpanaiyalar Sangam has announced a protest at the North Regional Deputy Commissioner’s office on Monday, condemning the eviction without providing an alternative vending location.

Speaking to TNIE, the association’s district president and councillor R Jayaraman said nearly 84 shops were operating along the stretch, of which more than 50 were removed on Saturday without prior notice. “This is not just about 50 shops but the livelihood of 50 families,” he said.

Jayaraman also alleged that the eviction was carried out without following the provisions of the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014. Decisions concerning the relocation or eviction of street vendors are to be dealt with through the town vending committee. However, he alleged that the committee and its sub-committees were not being consulted.

The association has demanded action against policemen for allegedly using force against women vendors, the return of goods seized during the eviction within 48 hours, and compensation for damaged items. It has also sought an alternative vending zone for those displaced. A GCC official told TNIE, “If vendors come to us seeking an alternative location, we will arrange it.”

MC Road stretch is among six neighbourhoods where a pedestrian-priority plaza is being developed under the Chennai City Partnership.