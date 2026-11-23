CHENNAI: Around 1,500 passengers are affected daily by the lack of a fourth platform at Ambattur railway station. While the Yelagiri Express and fast local trains from Chennai Central towards Arakkonam and Tiruttani stop at Ambattur station, trains in the return direction do not as there is no fourth platform.

As a result, the commuters are forced to get down at Perambur, the next station, and take another suburban train back, losing nearly 30-40 minutes in the process.

“If there is a stoppage at Ambattur, I would reach my office in 10 minutes,” said E Tamilmani, a passenger from Ranipet who uses the Yelagiri Express. Those travelling by fast local trains get down at Villivakkam and take another train to Ambattur, spending an additional 15-20 minutes.

TNIE, on Thursday, saw that as soon as the Yelagiri Express halted at Perambur station, several passengers hurriedly got down from it and rushed towards Avadi and Arakkonam, trespassing on to the railway tracks.

S Prakash, a passenger from Sholinghur, said using the FOB would mean missing the connecting local train and having to wait another 15-20 minutes for the next one.

Office-bearers of the Ambattur Rail Commuters Welfare Association (ARCWA) said passengers travelling from Tiruttani, Arakkonam, Vellore, Tiruvalangadu, Walajah and Sholinghur are affected by the issue. They include workers at the Ambattur Industrial Estate, employees of nearby government and private offices, and college students.