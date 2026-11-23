A cat stands before a mirror, but the reflection is that of a lioness. The difference lies not in who she is, but in how she sees herself. This shift in perception is what Ranjini Manian, founder chair and vision holder of ChampionWoman, hopes to see in every woman the organisation reaches. As the Global Adjustments Foundation’s (GAF) flagship initiative completes a decade of service, Ranjini says, “Our tagline is ‘Champion a woman, she will build a nation’ because we believe one woman can build a nation as she affects her family, her community, and her country.”

ChampionWoman was born out of her professional observation that women often lacked corporate exposure and were expected to sacrifice their careers for family responsibilities. She believed “some mindset shift has to be made in our country”, prompting the organisation’s founding.