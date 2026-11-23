A cat stands before a mirror, but the reflection is that of a lioness. The difference lies not in who she is, but in how she sees herself. This shift in perception is what Ranjini Manian, founder chair and vision holder of ChampionWoman, hopes to see in every woman the organisation reaches. As the Global Adjustments Foundation’s (GAF) flagship initiative completes a decade of service, Ranjini says, “Our tagline is ‘Champion a woman, she will build a nation’ because we believe one woman can build a nation as she affects her family, her community, and her country.”
ChampionWoman was born out of her professional observation that women often lacked corporate exposure and were expected to sacrifice their careers for family responsibilities. She believed “some mindset shift has to be made in our country”, prompting the organisation’s founding.
“We’ve been able to work with nearly one million women and girls. With Tamil Nadu’s Higher Education Department, we have worked with 12,000 students in 38 districts of the state, mostly online.” Besides college students, the initiative has also worked with a cross-section of women, including nurses, academicians, police personnel, corporate employees, government staff, and families of the Indian Army and National Security Guard.
Speaking about one of their proudest aspects, Ranjini expands the Shakti Scholars initiative, a four-phase development journey. “Everybody is ready to provide educational support to underprivileged young girls. But if you just give a girl an education and a college degree, she can’t stand on her own. We feel she needs life experiences. So, we teach them life-leadership skills, then pair them with corporate professionals for mentorship and internships to get them career-ready.”
She explains their curriculum, SHE GLOWS, which covers self-esteem building, health and personal branding, expressive communication, gender-smart relations, leadership thinking, optimism and resilience, work-life integration, and steady emotional well-being, through interactive workshops, case studies and sessions with industry role models.
The programme was developed over the years, drawing on her two decades of experience working with global companies, along with the expertise of ChampionWoman’s executive director, Lakshmi Subramanian, and other core facilitators. “We use the wisdom of our past, which is our Indian roots, but we also help them fly on global wings, which is the current world, heading towards a tech world that enables success,” says Ranjini.
Looking ahead, ChampionWoman is gearing up to reach 5,000 girls through the Shakti Scholars programme in the next ten years.
However, establishing a not-for-profit came with its own challenges. “In a non-profit, you have to first start with convincing people that what you’re doing is worth it. And you have to have a mindset of waiting it out to see the impact. That has been one of the big challenges,” Ranjini explains. She adds that measuring the impact is another challenge, as progress is “largely gathered through individual stories rather than measurable quantity”.
Yet, Ranjini believes the future of women in India is assured when many people come together and do small things that make a difference. “I hope ChampionWoman will become a household name.”
ChampionWoman invites individuals and organisations to join its movement through mentorship, donations, internships, and employment opportunities. Those interested can register by visiting championwoman.org.