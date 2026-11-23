Self-respect. It carries immense political significance in Tamil Nadu. A movement, a struggle, and a long-drawn fight have enabled countless people to claim, in full or at least in part, the dignity and respect that every human being deserves. Yet, for some women in the informal sector today, protecting their self-respect is not always about demanding what they are entitled to.
Parvathy*, a domestic worker, reaches her ayya’s house on an empty stomach daily after sending her son to school. She first keeps flowers on all the deities’ photos. Then she does all the household chores she is hired for, which include the daunting task of sweeping and mopping nine rooms in that house. She takes about three-and-a-half hours to complete all the tasks. Then, she moves on to the next house to work for an hour. “On most days, around noon, I start feeling uneasy. I shift my weight from one leg to another to find a comfortable position that can offer some relief while waiting for the free bus, and I try to distract myself. But in the next twenty to thirty minutes that I take to reach home, a gripping pain often engulfs my stomach. I think to myself, ‘Eppo da veetuku povom?’”
Mohana, an autorickshaw driver, starts her day between 7 am and 8 am. She carries a water bottle to keep herself hydrated as her work goes on till 8 pm. After a two-hour break for lunch, she resumes — the only way to meet her expenses. But sometimes she has to re-route to tend to personal urgencies.
Meena*, a construction worker, goes to a new site every week — sometimes in the city, sometimes on the outskirts. She gathers and carries the raw material, walk them to the spot, drop it, and repeats this process for about 100-150 times. Water is available to quench her thirst. But when a pressing need arises, she has to gather three or four women to find a vacant spot.
These women, all daily wage workers, face a common issue — they can’t relieve themselves with dignity. Once home, Parvathy rushes to the toilet; Mohana often uses an unclean free toilet run by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), or a toilet in an eatery; Meena has to make do behind the bushes. Their struggle is a result of either societal or systemic failure, or both.
Parvathy suffers simply because she is denied access to the washrooms inside the homes of her employers. “Once I even told them that I had to go to my house to use the washroom and come back, and they didn’t stop me. So, I don’t eat breakfast or drink water until 1 pm every day,” she says, disappointedly. She is troubled by the contradiction in her employers’ treatment of her. They allow her into their bedrooms and puja rooms, yet hesitate to let her use their washrooms to attend to the same bodily needs as they do. She is left wondering how they perceive her and, unwilling to risk the indignity of having to ask or plead for access, chooses to remain silent. The second house she works at has a separate washroom outside, but since drivers and watchmen use it and don’t maintain hygiene, she avoids it. “Many of them smoke inside, and I can’t bring myself to use that washroom unless I absolutely cannot control,” she says, disgusted.
Sujata Mody, a representative of Pen Thozhilalargal Sangam, shares that even in posh gated communities, common washrooms are often found in dilapidated conditions. “Since they are accessed by delivery agents, plumbers, electricians, watchmen, etc., domestic workers hardly find it safe or clean to access these facilities,” she says.
Talking about the public washrooms, Mohana complains, “Sometimes, these public washrooms are locked and, other times, unclean. In some cases, if these washrooms are located inside parks or bus stops, it’s difficult to find a parking space near them.”
Even when accessible, public toilets often face the issue of water scarcity. Adding that this has been flagged by multiple women, Sujata shares her recent experience of finding dry pipes in Koyambedu’s public washroom, forcing the public to carry a pot of water with them.
With all these hurdles, if Mohana decides to stop at a tea shop or at a restaurant that has washrooms and allows auto drivers to park, she refuses to ask to use the toilet without ordering something. “Since we wear uniforms, they look down upon us. I have asked for a toilet before without ordering anything and received odd looks.” Feeling that this treatment diminishes the value of her work, she chooses to access the facility as a valued customer.
Some shop owners do not even allow this privilege to the working class, Sujata says. “I went into a coffee shop with 8-10 workers to treat them to a snack after a meeting at the Pallavaram bus stop. They first said that meetings can’t be held inside. When I insisted that we were there for coffee, they refused to even take an order. They showed us out,” she recalls.
Meena, however, has come to accept the denial of workers’ right to access a private and safe toilet in the construction industry. “If the site is in a residential area, some neighbouring houses will allow us to use their washroom. But if it is located on the outskirts, how can contractors ensure we can use washrooms?” she asks, unaware of mobile toilets as a concept that can provide a closed and safe space for women to defecate.
Their reluctance to ask access to toilets, in an attempt to preserve their self-worth, has led Mohana to an operation table — “Piles, because I controlled my stools a lot and developed a severe infection, she says — and Parvathy to multiple doctors over the last 20 years to treat repeated urinary tract infections. With the meagre amount they earn, keeping aside money for hospitals seems difficult.
While World Toilet Day was observed on November 19, these stories remind us that to preserve one’s dignity in a workplace, women have to negotiate basic human needs. But unionisation alone can’t bring about a change, Sujata says. “Society as a whole needs to reflect. And the local body (the GCC) should ensure functional free toilets, and make it the law for public establishments, too, to make clean toilets accessible for all. The state must have a blanket law to ensure the informal sector has access to basic needs,” she declares.
*Names changed