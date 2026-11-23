Self-respect. It carries immense political significance in Tamil Nadu. A movement, a struggle, and a long-drawn fight have enabled countless people to claim, in full or at least in part, the dignity and respect that every human being deserves. Yet, for some women in the informal sector today, protecting their self-respect is not always about demanding what they are entitled to.

Parvathy*, a domestic worker, reaches her ayya’s house on an empty stomach daily after sending her son to school. She first keeps flowers on all the deities’ photos. Then she does all the household chores she is hired for, which include the daunting task of sweeping and mopping nine rooms in that house. She takes about three-and-a-half hours to complete all the tasks. Then, she moves on to the next house to work for an hour. “On most days, around noon, I start feeling uneasy. I shift my weight from one leg to another to find a comfortable position that can offer some relief while waiting for the free bus, and I try to distract myself. But in the next twenty to thirty minutes that I take to reach home, a gripping pain often engulfs my stomach. I think to myself, ‘Eppo da veetuku povom?’”