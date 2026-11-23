CHENNAI: An elderly couple were found dead inside their house at Kilpauk on Saturday evening, with the house locked from the outside, after neighbours alerted the police to a foul smell from the premises. The couple lived alone and had no children. The cause of death could be ascertained only after postmortem, the police said.

Based on a preliminary inquiry, the police have ruled out suicide and said there were no signs of foul play.

According to the Kilpauk police, the couple were identified as Dhanraj (78) and his wife D Chandra (72). Dhanraj had worked as a small-scale goldsmith until about 10 years ago, when failing health forced him to stop. For two months, since he fell and fractured his leg, he had been bedridden, with Chandra caring for him. She had been depressed ever since he became bedridden, the police said, quoting neighbours and family members.

One of Dhanraj’s elder brothers, who is in his mid-80s, lived in the same building. A wall separated the two houses and each had a separate entrance. The families had met during Deepavali, the police said.

A police officer told TNIE that a neighbour who noticed the smell pushed open a window of the house and found the couple lying unconscious inside. Police personnel, along with medical attendants from an ambulance, rushed in and found them dead. The bodies were sent to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

“While Dhanraj’s body was in a decomposed state, Chandra’s body indicated she died very recently. Also, one of their neighbours saw her come out of the house and go to a tea shop on Thursday morning,” the officer said.