Of the existing Rs 7 lakh compensation, Rs 2 lakh has been disbursed to each family and the remaining Rs 5 lakh will be provided on Tuesday. According to the fishermen, the government will increase the compensation in such cases going forward. Fishermen’s associations had pointed out that the TVK’s own election manifesto promised a solatium of `25 lakh to the families of fishermen who die at sea.

The nine fishermen, who had set out from Chennai on October 29, died on November 3 after their mechanised trawler suffered an engine breakdown and capsized near Ramayapatnam Port off the Andhra Pradesh coast during cyclone Murasu. The government had earlier said the boat lacked mandatory safety gear, proper commercial insurance and regulatory documents.

The protesters had also sought the withdrawal of the FIR registered by the Royapuram police against boat owner T Selvazhagan on charges of negligence. Wilson told them the FIR was registered only for insurance claim purposes and no criminal proceedings would be pursued against him.

Their demand for government employment for one member of each of the nine bereaved families will be taken up with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, he said, adding that a meeting with the CM would be arranged once the demands are met.

Wilson said the CM had chaired a review meeting eight days ago, after which officials were asked to examine regular marine patrolling, an air ambulance and a chain barrier at the harbour entrance to stop boats from venturing out during cyclones. The fishermen’s request to reschedule the annual fishing ban to coincide with the monsoon and cyclone season had also been raised with the CM and would be examined, he said.

Speaking to TNIE, M Vijesh (42), a Kasimedu fisherman said, “We have also demanded a compensation of `5 lakh for the repair of the eight boats once they are retrieved, which the minister said would be considered. As the minister himself has assured us after consulting with the chief minister, we believe that all our demands will be fulfilled, and have called off our protest.”