CHENNAI: The third barrier-free multi-lane free-flow (MLFF) toll collection system in Tamil Nadu, installed at Walajah on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway, became operational on Saturday, making it the ninth such facility in the country. The system enables vehicles to pass through tolling points without stopping, with the user fee automatically deducted through FASTag integrated with Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology.

Cameras mounted at a height of around 5.5 m capture vehicle registration numbers and facilitate automatic toll deductions as vehicles pass through the toll plaza. The first such system in Tamil Nadu was installed at Paranur and became operational on October 1, followed by the second at Sriperumbudur on November 12. The new system is expected to reduce travel time for vehicles plying on the Chennai-Bengaluru NH by 10 to 15 minutes.

A senior NHAI official said the initiative would not only reduce expenditure on toll plaza maintenance but also improve the agency’s financial security. “Under the new system, toll collections will be directly credited to the NHAI’s bank accounts, eliminating delays in fund transfers. At the end of each month, NHAI will pay the MLFF implementing agency a service charge as stipulated in the agreement. The monthly payment will be significantly lower than the expenditure incurred (by NHAI) under the conventional toll collection system,” the official said.